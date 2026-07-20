Hogs Post Mixed Action on Monday

Lean hog futures were mixed on Monday, with front months down as much as 37 cents and other contracts up as much as $1.07. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $98.89 on Monday afternoon down 43 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 55 cents higher on July 15 at $95.65.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 73 cents lower in the Monday morning report, at $103.68. The belly and ham were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was 440,000 head. That is 3,000 head below the week prior and 7,359 head shy of the same Monday last year.

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $101.275, down $0.375,

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $87.725, down $0.225