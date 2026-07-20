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Cattle Finding Some Buyers on Monday with Beef Bouncing at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Black and white cow in field by JackieLou DL via Pixabay
Black and white cow in field by JackieLou DL via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are up $1.50 to $2.12 so far at Monday’s midday. Cash trade settled in at $238-240 in the north last week, with Southern trade at $237-238. Feeder cattle futures are $3.87 to $4.75 higher across the front months at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $1.49 on July 16 to $364.03. 

The Friday Commitment of Traders report showed managed money cutting back another 16,997 contracts from their net long in live cattle futures and options to 96,324 contracts as of Tuesday. In feeder cattle futures and options spec funds were busy slashing another 3,810 contracts from the net long as of July 14 to 9,880 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were quoted higher in the Monday AM report. Choice boxes were $2.51 higher at $369.32, with Select up 76 cents to $356.05. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for the week totaled 525,000 head through Saturday. That is down 4,000 head from the previous week and 42,470 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $226.175, up $1.750,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $222.825, up $2.125,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  are at $222.500, up $1.975,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $349.825, up $3.875

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $344.100, up $4.750

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $337.200, up $4.375


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 222.750 +2.225 +1.01%
Live Cattle
LEV26 222.950 +2.250 +1.02%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 226.300 +1.875 +0.84%
Live Cattle
GFU26 345.250 +5.900 +1.74%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 350.825 +4.875 +1.41%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 338.900 +6.075 +1.83%
Feeder Cattle

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