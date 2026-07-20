Meta Just Poached a Top AWS Executive. Here’s What It Means for META Stock.

Since Meta Platforms' (META) founding by Mark Zuckerberg and four of his Harvard classmates in 2004, the company has built a dominant social media ecosystem comprising Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, complemented by its Reality Labs hardware division. Moving beyond its origins in social networking, the enterprise has transformed into a comprehensive artificial intelligence leader, utilizing its massive data resources to fuel AI-driven advertising, advanced AI agents, and custom hardware initiatives via its growing Meta Superintelligence Labs.

META Stock Performance

META shares are currently trading significantly under their 52-week peak of $796.25 from Aug. 15, 2025, while holding above the 52-week low of $520.26 set on March 27, 2026. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has declined by roughly 3%, bringing its market capitalization to about $1.6 trillion.

While the S&P 500 Information Technology Index ($SRIT) has climbed due to broader momentum in AI software and semiconductors, META stock has noticeably lagged its large-cap technology peers. This underperformance persists despite Meta achieving record-breaking financial growth, creating a sharp disconnect between its business fundamentals and a stock price trading roughly 19% below its record high. Consequently, market analysts increasingly view this valuation gap as a highly attractive risk-reward opportunity.

Meta Publishes Solid Q1 Results

For the first quarter of 2026, Meta delivered revenue of $56.31 billion, a 33% year-over-year (YoY) increase that outpaced Wall Street estimates of $55.52 billion, marking its strongest top-line expansion since 2021. Adjusted EPS reached $7.31, beating the $6.79 consensus, while GAAP EPS jumped to $10.44 due to an $8.03 billion one-time tax benefit. Core advertising revenue came in at $55.02 billion, propelled by a 19% rise in ad impressions and a 12% increase in average ad pricing, demonstrating the strength of its AI-enhanced ad targeting.

Operating income rose 30.3% YoY to $22.87 billion, yielding a 40.6% operating margin, while gross margins remained resilient at 82%. Driven by high monetization rates on Instagram and Facebook, net income climbed 61% to $26.77 billion. The company's daily active user base grew 4% YoY to 3.56 billion. Meanwhile, capital expenditures reached $19.84 billion for the quarter, highlighting aggressive spending on AI infrastructure. Meta also announced a major partnership with Samsung to manufacture its custom MTIA "Iris" AI processor, with production scheduled for September 2026.

Looking forward, management increased its full-year 2026 capital expenditure forecast to $125–$145 billion, up from its previous $115–$135 billion projection, citing rising hardware costs and accelerated data center builds. Even with elevated spending, Meta confirmed that full-year operating income will surpass the $83.28 billion recorded in 2025. Q2 2026 revenue guidance was set at $58–$61 billion, beating analyst forecasts and signaling roughly 25% YoY growth at the midpoint. CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted that heightened user engagement from AI tools and the widespread expansion of Meta AI will remain the company's chief growth drivers for the rest of the year.

Meta is set to release its second-quarter results on July 29, 2026.

Meta Snaps Up Amazon Executive

Meta Platforms is set to recruit Dave Brown, a veteran Amazon (AMZN) Web Services executive who spent nearly two decades at the e-commerce giant, to help drive its aggressive data center and cloud infrastructure expansion. Reporting to Meta’s head of infrastructure, Santosh Janardhan, Brown will focus on managing the company’s massive data center scaling efforts.

This high-profile hire underscores the building momentum behind "Meta Compute," an ambitious initiative introduced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in January to secure hundreds of gigawatts of computing power over the long term. Zuckerberg has openly acknowledged that launching a dedicated cloud business is a distinct possibility, mentioning that external companies frequently approach Meta for access to its AI models and surplus computing power. Supported by a projected $125 billion to $145 billion capital expenditure budget for 2026, alongside the recent recruitment of two former OpenAI infrastructure leaders, Meta's push into cloud services is quickly transitioning from a strategic vision into a structured operational reality.

Should You Invest in META Stock?

Bringing on an experienced AWS executive to spearhead Meta's data center expansion is a major strategic milestone, showing that Mark Zuckerberg's cloud strategy is actively moving from a boardroom concept into an operational phase. This move introduces a brand-new potential revenue stream to an already highly profitable enterprise.

Wall Street's sentiment on META stock is exceptionally positive. The stock currently holds a consensus "Strong Buy" rating based on 54 analyst evaluations, which break down into 44 “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” and eight “Hold” ratings, with a completely clean record of zero sell recommendations. Furthermore, the consensus price target of $820.51 indicates an attractive 28% upside from its current share price, suggesting investors may still be underestimating the true value of Meta’s growing AI and cloud infrastructure initiatives.