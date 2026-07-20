Alphabet Reports Q2 Earnings on July 22. Here’s Why Analysts Remain Bullish.

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Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) will report its second-quarter earnings on July 22. Although GOOGL stock has retreated 12% from its recent highs, analysts remain constructive on the long-term outlook owing to the resilience of Alphabet's advertising business and the growing contribution from Google Cloud.

A key reason behind the bullish sentiment is Alphabet's rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across its core businesses. In Google Search, AI-powered features are helping improve user engagement while making advertising more relevant and effective, supporting continued strength in the company's largest revenue segment.

Google Cloud is another key area of focus heading into the earnings release. Demand for AI infrastructure, large language models, and enterprise AI applications continues to accelerate, positioning Google Cloud to benefit from higher customer spending. Analysts expect cloud growth to remain robust as enterprises increasingly deploy AI workloads.

In addition, Google’s subscription revenue is growing fast, supporting its investment case.

Alphabet is strengthening its AI ecosystem through its custom-designed Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). These in-house AI chips are becoming increasingly important as enterprises seek high-performance computing solutions, giving Alphabet another long-term growth opportunity.

With leadership in Search, expanding momentum in Cloud, and growing AI infrastructure capabilities, Alphabet enters its second-quarter earnings report with multiple catalysts supporting GOOGL stock's long-term outlook.

Search and Cloud Expected to Power Alphabet's Q2 Earnings Growth

Alphabet's second-quarter results are expected to be driven by continued strength in its Search and Google Cloud businesses, with growing contributions from subscription services led by consumer AI adoption.

Search remains Alphabet's biggest growth engine. The Search and Other segment generated $60 billion in revenue during the first quarter, benefiting from rising user engagement powered by AI. Google has also accelerated the rollout of Gemini across its advertising platform, improving ad targeting, campaign performance, and overall marketing effectiveness.

Advertisers are increasingly adopting AI-powered tools, creating additional opportunities for revenue growth as businesses increasingly integrate generative AI into their advertising strategies.

YouTube is also expected to remain a bright spot. Advertising revenue should continue to grow along with an acceleration in subscription revenue, including YouTube Music and Premium.

Google Cloud is likely to deliver another quarter of robust growth as demand for AI infrastructure and cloud services remains strong. The business has benefited from the growing adoption of Google Cloud Platform (GCP), the expansion of AI workloads, and the increasing demand for cybersecurity, analytics, and other enterprise solutions.

AI continues to be the primary catalyst for Cloud's expansion. Demand for Gemini models, along with continued deployment of Google's TPUs and GPUs, has supported growth in AI infrastructure. At the same time, core GCP will continue to benefit from higher demand for cloud infrastructure, data analytics, and cybersecurity.

Another encouraging indicator is Google Cloud's rapidly expanding backlog, reflecting strong enterprise demand for AI offerings and long-term cloud contracts. A substantial portion of this backlog is expected to convert into revenue over the next two years, providing greater visibility into future growth.

Overall, Alphabet appears well-positioned to deliver another solid quarter. Continued momentum in Search, Cloud, YouTube, and AI-powered subscriptions should support healthy revenue growth. Meanwhile, solid operating income and margins in the Cloud business will drive its bottom line.

Wall Street expects Alphabet to report second-quarter earnings of $2.87 per share, up 24.2% year-over-year (YoY).

GOOGL Stock Maintains Strong Support From Analysts

Alphabet's expanding AI ecosystem continues to strengthen its core businesses, positioning the company for another solid quarter. Google Search remains a resilient advertising powerhouse, while Google Cloud is benefiting from robust enterprise demand for AI infrastructure. Meanwhile, Alphabet's growing subscription businesses provide a steady stream of recurring revenue, further supporting its financial performance.

In addition, strong demand for its custom AI chips and continued advancements in its next-generation AI models are strengthening Alphabet's competitive position in the AI race.

Reflecting this optimism, Wall Street analysts maintain a "Strong Buy" consensus rating on GOOGL stock ahead of Alphabet's Q2 earnings report. The average analyst price target of $433.98 suggests 21% upside potential.