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Cattle Continues Slide into the Weekend on Weaker Cash and Beef

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Close up of cow looking at camera by Avelino Calvar Martinez via Pixabay
Close up of cow looking at camera by Avelino Calvar Martinez via Pixabay

Live cattle futures posted losses of 97 cents to $2.67 across most contracts on Friday. August was down $10.77 this week. Cash trade settled in at $238-240 in the north this week, with Southern trade at $237-238. Feeder cattle futures were down 65 cents to $2.20 on Friday, with August dropping back $8.65. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $1.49 on July 16 to $364.03. 

The Friday Commitment of Traders report showed managed money cutting back another 16,997 contracts from their net long in live cattle futures and options to 96,324 contracts as of Tuesday. In feeder cattle futures and options spec funds were busy slashing another 3,810 contracts from the net long as of July 14 to 9,880 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were quoted lower in the Friday PM report. Choice boxes were $1.57 lower at $366.81, with Select down 40 cents to $355.29. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for the week totaled 525,000 head through Saturday. That is down 4,000 head from the previous week and 42,470 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $224.425, down $2.650,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $220.700, down $2.575,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  closed at $220.525, down $2.675,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $345.950, down $0.650,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $339.350, down $1.000,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $332.825, down $1.625,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 220.525s -2.675 -1.20%
Live Cattle
LEV26 220.700s -2.575 -1.15%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 224.425s -2.650 -1.17%
Live Cattle
GFU26 339.350s -1.000 -0.29%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 345.950s -0.650 -0.19%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 332.825s -1.625 -0.49%
Feeder Cattle

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