Cattle Extending Weakness to Friday

Live cattle futures are trading with $1.77 to $2.17 losses across most contracts on Friday. Cash trade started to pick up, with a few light northern sales of $378-380 dressed and live action reported at $238-240 by USDA, with Southern trade at $237-238. Feeder cattle futures are posting midday losses of 35 cents to $2.60 on Friday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $3.55 on July 15 to $365.52.
Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were quoted higher in the Friday AM report. Choice boxes were 31 cents higher at $368.69, with Select up 66 cents to $356.35. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was at 109,000 head, with the week to date total at 433,000 head. That is up 3,000 head from the previous week but 29,283 head below the same week last year.
Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $225.150, down $1.925,
Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $221.500, down $1.775,
Dec 26 Live Cattle are at $221.025, down $2.175,
Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $346.250, down $0.350
Sep 26 Feeder Cattle are at $338.875, down $1.475
Oct 26 Feeder Cattle are at $331.850, down $2.600
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.