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Short Sellers Are Betting Against UroGen Pharma Stock, But Wall Street Expects 263% Earnings Growth in 2027

Jim Van Meerten - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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  • UroGen Pharma (URGN) has surged nearly 180% over the past year and has strong technical momentum.
  • URGN maintains a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.
  • The company’s revenue is projected to more than double this year and grow by 56% next year. Earnings are estimated to rise by 75% and 263%, respectively.  
  • Despite five years of revenue growth, URGN remains unprofitable, and short interest stands at 12.76% of float with 9.42 days to cover.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $1.94 billion, UroGen Pharma (URGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. 

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction, Weighted Alpha above 50+ and a 60-Month Beta over 1.5. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. URGN checks those boxes. The Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” signal on April 10. Since then, the stock has gained 85.54%.

www.barchart.com

Barchart’s Technical Indicators for UroGen Pharma

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

UroGen Pharma scored an all-time high of $41.36 on July 16.

  • UroGen Pharma has a Weighted Alpha of 159.65.
  • URGN has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.
  • The stock has gained 178.94% over the past 52 weeks.
  • UroGen Pharma has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.
  • The stock recently traded at $40 with a 50-day moving average of $31.97.
  • URGN has made 13 new highs and gained 25.20% over the past month.
  • 60-month beta of 1.56.
  • Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.88.
  • There’s a technical support level around $39.24.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

  • $1.94 billion market capitalization.
  • Revenue is projected to grow 147.80% this year and another 56.03% next year.
  • Earnings are estimated to increase 75.08% this year and an additional 263.68% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on UroGen Pharma

  • The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 7 “Strong Buy” and 2 “Hold” opinions with price targets between $18 and $45.
  • Value Line rates the stock “Average.”
  • CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Hold.”
  • Morningstar thinks the stock is fairly valued.
  • 3,530 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy.”
  • Short interest is 12.76% of the float with 9.42 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on UroGen Pharma

The company has had increases in revenue for the last 5 years but still hasn’t broken even. Analysts are predicting increases in both revenue and earnings this year and the next. However, short sellers are betting against the company. 

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.


On the date of publication, Jim Van Meerten did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
URGN 41.41 +1.41 +3.52%
Urogen Pharma Ltd

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