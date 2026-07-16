Cattle Look to Thursday Trade, Following Weaker Beef and Cash Trade

Live cattle futures closed with $1.30 to $2.82 losses on Wednesday. Open interest was down 3,922 contracts, suggesting length was continuing to come out. Cash trade started to pick up this week, with a few light northern sales of $378-380 dressed and live action reported at $235-240 by USDA. Feeder cattle futures were down anywhere from 47 cents to $2.80 across most contracts on Wednesday. August was the lone exception, up $1.15. Open interest was down 1,499 contracts across the board. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.10 on July 13 to $370.32.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices continued lower in the Wednesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $12.10. Choice boxes were down $2.67 at $371.28, with Select $5.23 lower to $359.18. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was at 108,000 head, with the week to date total at 324,000 head. That is up 6,000 head from the previous week but 20,855 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $230.325, down $1.100,

Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $226.250, down $1.400,

Dec 26 Live Cattle closed at $225.825, down $1.475,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $350.700, up $1.900,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $344.950, up $0.100,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $339.125, down $1.400,