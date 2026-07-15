SKHY Stock Is Attractive Amidst Sustained Demand and Significant Manufacturing Expansion

The much-anticipated listing of SK Hynix (SKHY) witnessed some initial jitters on the back of some profit booking. However, the memory semiconductor company made a strong comeback and popped 27% in yesterday's trading.

Amidst the near-term volatility, SKHY stock is worth accumulating for the medium to long term. For a company on a high-growth trajectory, a trailing-twelve-month price-earnings ratio of 18.3 looks attractive and underscores this view.

It’s also worth mentioning that SK Hynix commands a leadership position globally in the AI memory chips (HBM) with a market share of 56.4%. Considering the structural tailwinds for the AI industry, SK Hynix is well positioned for robust earnings growth. The price-earnings-to-growth ratio is therefore less than 1 and is indicative of attractive valuations. It's therefore not surprising that the correction in SKHY stock was short-lived.

About SK Hynix Stock

SK Hynix is among the world’s largest memory semiconductor companies. The company’s memory solutions position it in the forefront of the AI and data center revolution.

In the DRAM market (including HBM), the company is ranked second globally, based on revenue, with a market share of 29.1% in Q1 2026. Further, the company is the second largest supplier of NAND flash memory with a worldwide market share of 18.5% as of Q1 2026.

Innovation has been the backbone of growth for SK Hynix. This view is underscored by the company’s leadership position in the HBM market. Further, in the DRAM business, the company is commencing volume supply of LPDDR6 and 192GB SOCAMM2 (based on the world’s first 10nm class 6th generation [1c] process).

SK Hynix has been on a robust growth trajectory with Q1 FY26 revenue of KRW 52.5 trillion. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, revenue swelled by 198.3%. With growing HBM sales, high-capacity server DRAM, and eSSD, robust growth is likely to be sustained. Therefore, even with a rally of 158% in the last six months, the upside momentum is likely to sustain.

High Financial Flexibility After U.S. Listing

With robust growth and margin expansion, SK Hynix has witnessed sustained improvement in credit metrics. As of Q1 FY26, the company reported a cash buffer of KRW 54.3 trillion. Considering KRW19.3 trillion in borrowings, the net cash buffer was KRW35 trillion.

Further, with the ADR offering, SK Hynix raised $28 billion (approximately KRW 39 trillion). This implies a net cash buffer of KRW 74 trillion. This provides ample flexibility to pursue aggressive manufacturing expansion and investment in innovation for new product launches.

From an investment perspective, SK Hynix has a medium- to long-term plan that involves an outlay of KRW 1,100 trillion. This potential investment will encompass Yongin, Cheongju, and the Southwestern Region. Of this, the Yongin Semiconductor Cluster is likely to have an investment of KRW 600 trillion. Of course, these investments will be spread over the next decade. It, however, provides a clear roadmap for expansion and top-line growth.

The downside risk is that the semiconductor business is subject to cyclical fluctuations. This risk is offset to some extent by the fact that the AI data center investment is expected to swell from $466 billion in 2025 to $3.379 trillion by 2030.

Concluding Views

SK Hynix is focused on launching advanced products that address the market demand from the agentic AI era. At the same time, the company will double its manufacturing capacity over the coming half-decade. These factors are likely to ensure robust growth and cash flow upside. SKHY stock is therefore worth considering at current levels.