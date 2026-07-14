Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Falling on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Close up cows in field by lightstock via iStock
Close up cows in field by lightstock via iStock

Live cattle futures are trading with $2.25 to $2.90 losses so far at midday. Cash trade was at $247-248 across the country last week, a $7-8 drop from the week prior. Feeder cattle futures are up $4.85 to $5 lower across most contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.10 on July 10 to $372.52. 

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed the US pasture rating at 30% gd/ex, down 3% from the week prior. The Brugler500 index was down 11 points to 277.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $9.73. Choice boxes were down a penny at $375.61, with Select 70 cents higher to $365.87. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was at 105,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from the previous Monday but 6,745 head below the same Monday last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $231.825, down $2.900,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $228.250, down $2.375,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  are at $227.675, down $2.725,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $349.500, down $4.850

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $345.925, down $4.900

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $341.850, down $5.000


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 227.575 -2.825 -1.23%
Live Cattle
LEV26 228.150 -2.475 -1.07%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 231.800 -2.925 -1.25%
Live Cattle
GFU26 345.025 -5.800 -1.65%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 348.850 -5.500 -1.55%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 340.800 -6.050 -1.74%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 1
Dear Google Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 13
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos by IgorGolovinov via Shutterstock 2
Upcoming Q2 Earnings for GOOG Stock: Here’s Why Bulls Are Optimistic
Technological process of soldering chip components on PCB board by I Viewfinder via Adobe Stock 3
Western Digital's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know
A close-up shot of Jim Cramer by a katz via Shutterstock 4
Why Jim Cramer Is Bullish on SK Hynix Stock Now
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319 5
Corn Bulls Getting a Headstart with Monday Morning Rally
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.