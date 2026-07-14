Hogs Look to Tuesday Trade

Lean hog futures closed the Monday session with contracts down 80 cents to $1.20 on the day. Open interest was down 1,868 contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $98.78 on Monday afternoon, up 48 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 34 cents higher on July 9 at $92.69.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 21 cents higher in the Monday afternoon report at $101.55. The rib and ham primals were reported the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 464,000 head. That is 1,000 head above the Monday prior but 2,705 head below the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $94.775, down $0.000,

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $98.100, down $0.900

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $84.275, down $0.800,