Hogs Look to Tuesday Trade

Lean hog futures closed the Monday session with contracts down 80 cents to $1.20 on the day. Open interest was down 1,868 contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $98.78 on Monday afternoon, up 48 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 34 cents higher on July 9 at $92.69.
USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 21 cents higher in the Monday afternoon report at $101.55. The rib and ham primals were reported the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 464,000 head. That is 1,000 head above the Monday prior but 2,705 head below the same week last year.
Jul 26 Hogs closed at $94.775, down $0.000,
Aug 26 Hogs closed at $98.100, down $0.900
Oct 26 Hogs closed at $84.275, down $0.800,
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.