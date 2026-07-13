Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Getting a Monday Bounce

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Close up of cow looking at camera by Avelino Calvar Martinez via Pixabay
Close up of cow looking at camera by Avelino Calvar Martinez via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are trading with contracts steady to 65 cents at midday. Cash trade was at $247-248 across the country, a $7-8 drop from last week. Feeder cattle futures are 95 cents to $1.45 higher at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $4.03 on July 9 to $370.42. 

The Friday Commitment of Traders report showed managed money trimming 5,982 contracts from their net long in live cattle futures and options to 113,321 contracts as of Tuesday. In feeder cattle futures and options spec funds were busy cutting back 1,374 contracts from the net long as of July 7 to 13,690 contracts.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Monday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $12.11. Choice boxes were down $2.59 at $380.09, with Select 34 cents lower to $367.99. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter last week was 529,000 head. That is up 71,000 head from the previous week due to the holiday but 42,565 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $235.200, up $0.000,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $231.175, up $0.625,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  are at $230.825, up $0.550,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $356.050, up $1.450

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $352.400, up $1.375

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $348.300, up $0.950


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 230.400 +0.125 +0.05%
Live Cattle
LEV26 230.625s +0.075 +0.03%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 234.725s -0.475 -0.20%
Live Cattle
GFU26 350.825s -0.200 -0.06%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 354.350s -0.250 -0.07%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 346.850s -0.500 -0.14%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Kevin O'Leary pictured with Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner_ Image by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock_ 1
‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary ‘Can’t Stand It’ When Young People Spend $28 on Lunch But Only Make $70k — ‘I Mean, That’s Just Stupid’
Wooden blocks with the word IPO and virtual stock graph_ Image by fadfebrian via Shutterstock_ 2
SK Hynix Debuts on the Nasdaq Today. Waiting to Buy SKHY Stock May Be the Better Bet.
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 3
Apple vs. Nvidia: One Is Growing 10x Faster and Trades Cheaper. The Better AI Dividend Stock Is Clear.
Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 4
6% APY, Unlimited 3% Cash Back and Free ATM Withdrawals: Everything You Need to Know About Elon Musk's 'Bank Killer' X Money App
A photo of CEO Jensen Huang in front of the Nvidia logo by FotoField via Shutterstock 5
Taiwan Just Waved a Red Flag for Nvidia Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.