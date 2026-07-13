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Get Ready for Cattle Prices to Keep Falling as Crude Oil Pops Higher

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cattle behind barn fence by dusanpetkovic via Istock
Cattle behind barn fence by dusanpetkovic via Istock

October live cattle (LEV26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for October live cattle futures that prices are in a fledging downtrend and on Friday hit a three-week low. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bearish posture as the blue MACD line is below the red trigger line and both lines are trending down. 

Fundamentally, a wobbly U.S. stock market and a rise in crude oil (CBU26) (CLQ26) prices recently are negatives for the cattle futures market, as consumer confidence has down-ticked, which could mean less demand for beef at the meat counter — especially with retail beef prices at historically high levels.

A move in October live cattle futures below chart support at last week’s low of $229.00 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be $210.00 or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at $236.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CBU26 79.42 +3.41 +4.49%
Crude Oil Brent
LEV26 231.775 +1.225 +0.53%
Live Cattle
CLQ26 74.66 +3.25 +4.55%
Crude Oil WTI

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