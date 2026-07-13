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Hogs Look to New Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock
Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock

Lean hog futures continued the mixed trend last week with contracts up 85 to 67 cents lower. August was up 25 cents on the week. Open interest was down 9,936 contracts on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was up $1.25 in the Friday PM report at $98.30. The CME Lean Hog Index was 37 cents higher on July 8 at $92.35. 

The weekly CFTC Commitment of Traders report showed managed money adding another 1,635 contracts to their near net short position in the week of July 7. That took the net short to 29,002 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $2.53 higher in the Friday afternoon report at $101.34. All primals were reported higher, led by the belly, up $8.45. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.369 million head. That is 395,000 head above the week prior due to the holiday and 29,253 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $94.775, up $0.450,

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $99.000, up $0.850

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $85.075, down $0.575,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 99.000s +0.850 +0.87%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 94.775s +0.450 +0.48%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 85.075s -0.575 -0.67%
Lean Hogs

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