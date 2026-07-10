How to Play SKHY Stock Following the SK Hynix IPO

The SK hynix logo on a window by maurice norbert via Adobe Stock

All eyes are on the South Korean semiconductor powerhouse, SK Hynix (SKHY) , this morning as it makes a highly anticipated debut on the Nasdaq.

The artificial intelligence (AI) memory chip maker’s historic U.S. initial public offering (IPO) raised a staggering $26.5 billion, representing the largest-ever U.S. listing by a foreign company.

The offering consisted of 177.9 million American depositary shares (ADS) priced at $149 each. In comparison, the Nasdaq-listed SK Hynix stock is currently exchanging hands at about $173 .

Should You Invest in SK Hynix Stock Today?

While SKHY stock is already trading significantly above its IPO price, it remains attractive given the firm’s leadership in AI memory chips.

SK Hynix commands a dominant 56.4% share in the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market by revenue, making it a critical bottleneck for the global AI buildouts.

Because high-performance AI accelerators, including Nvidia’s (NVDA) advanced chips, rely on SK Hynix’s specialized ultra-fast memory stacks, the company wields immense pricing power — at least in the near term.

In April, the South Korean titan posted its Q1 release , featuring a nearly 3x year-over-year increase in revenue to 52.58 trillion won ($34.8 billion), proving the stock’s massive rally is supported by a bedrock of cash generation.

SKHY Shares Are Inexpensive to Own

SK Hynix shares are attractive also because management plans to strategically deploy the IPO proceeds to expand capacity and build an advanced chip-packaging plant in Indiana.

Scheduled to go live in 2028, the new facility will diversify the company’s manufacturing footprint and strengthen its supply chain.

All in all, SKHY is a premium, highly liquid Nasdaq-listed asset fully funded to weather a cyclical downturn and dictate next-generation semiconductor architecture.

Experts believe the giant’s revenue will hit about $235 billion this year, which translates to a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of less than 5x. This makes SK Hynix significantly cheaper to own than its U.S. rival Micron (MU).

Wall Street’s View on SK Hynix

Note that Wall Street analysts are yet to initiate coverage of the Nasdaq-listed SKHY shares.

The company’s South Korean-listed stock, however, currently enjoys a consensus “Buy” rating, with a mean price target signaling significant potential upside from current levels.