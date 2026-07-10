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Cattle Look to Friday After Thursday Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cows grazing on sunny day by littlewolf1989 via Adobe Stock
Cows grazing on sunny day by littlewolf1989 via Adobe Stock

Live cattle futures were falling on Thursday, with contracts down $1.80 to $2.47 at the close. Open interest was down 4,992 contracts, mainly in the front month. Cash trade kicked off on Thursday at $247-248 across the country, a $7-8 drop from last week. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,356 head, with bids at $245-248. Feeder cattle futures fell back $4.90 to $5.90 on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $3.70 on July 8 to $374.45. 

Export Sales data from USDA showed beef sales for 2026 at 13,977 MT for the week ending on 7/2. That was back up from last week after USDA issued a correction to 12,064 MT for the week of 6/25. Shipments were tallied at 14,492 MT, which was back down from last week. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $17.32. Choice boxes were down 39 cents at $380.81, with Select 40 cents higher to $363.49. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 112,000 head, taking the weekly total to 430,000 head. That is down 3,000 from the previous week and 35,480 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $235.250, down $2.375,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $231.600, down $1.950,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  closed at $231.550, down $2.100,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $356.150, down $5.900,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $353.000, down $5.650,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $349.325, down $5.300,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 231.225s -0.325 -0.14%
Live Cattle
LEV26 231.125 -0.475 -0.21%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 234.825 -0.425 -0.18%
Live Cattle
GFU26 353.750 +0.750 +0.21%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 357.175 +1.025 +0.29%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 350.275 +0.950 +0.27%
Feeder Cattle

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