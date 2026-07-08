Hogs Rally on Wednesday

Lean hog futures closed Wednesday with gains of $1.05 to $3.87. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.79 on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.37 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 11 cents on July 2 at $91.66.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 25 cents higher in the Wednesday PM report at $98.16. The ham and belly were the only primals reported higher USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 483,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.425 million head. That was 33,000 head above the week prior and 19,019 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $94.500, up $1.050,

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $99.650, up $2.725