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Hogs See Mixed Trade on Tuesday Despite Pork Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures posted losses of 35 cents to $1.60 on Tuesday, with nearby July up a dime. Open interest was down 1,476 contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $96.42 on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 12 cents on July 2 at $91.55.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $1.66 higher in the Tuesday PM report at $97.91. The loin, ham, and belly were the primals reported higher, led by the latter, up $8.65. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 479,000 head, with the weekly total at 942,000 head. That was 24,000 head above the week prior and 3,884 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $93.450, up $0.100,

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $96.925, down $1.600

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $81.650, down $0.925,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 96.925s -1.600 -1.62%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 93.450s +0.100 +0.11%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 81.650s -0.925 -1.12%
Lean Hogs

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