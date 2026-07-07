Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Meta Stock Stumbles. Goldman Sachs Sees a Buying Opportunity Ahead of Earnings.

Nauman Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Facebook-you've been Zucked by Annie Spratt via Unsplash
Facebook-you've been Zucked by Annie Spratt via Unsplash

Meta Platforms (META) stock has hit a rough patch recently. Meta reached a high near $796 during 2025. Strong advertising demand and AI enthusiasm helped drive that rally.

But changed happened in 2026. Shares pulled back 9.1% year-to-date (YTD) and at one point fell more than 25% from peak levels. The weakness was not driven by slowing business trends. Instead, investors worried about rising costs.

But Goldman Sachs thinks investors may be looking at an opportunity instead of a problem.

Meta raised its AI infrastructure spending outlook to between $125 billion and $145 billion. Those numbers are massive. Some investors worry that heavy spending today could pressure profits tomorrow. Yet, investors have still become cautious ahead of the next earnings release. That disconnect is exactly why Goldman believes the recent weakness may create an attractive entry point.

Also, legal concerns created pressure. But Goldman Sachs appears to believe the market reaction has gone too far. The firm recently maintained its “Buy” rating and kept a target price of $830. 

www.barchart.com

Meta Delivered Another Strong Quarter

Meta Q1 results gave investors several reasons to stay positive. Revenue reached $56.31 billion, rising 33% year-over-year (YOY). The company also topped analyst expectations. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $7.31, above consensus estimates near $6.67. The biggest growth engine remained advertising. Family of Apps revenue generated roughly $55.9 billion during the quarter. Reality Labs contributed about $400 million.

Profit growth looked even stronger. Net income jumped 61% YOY to $26.77 billion.

Also, Meta provided a solid outlook for the current quarter. Management guided second-quarter 2026 revenue to a range of $58 billion to $61 billion, with the midpoint at $59.5 billion. The guidance assumes foreign exchange provides roughly a 2% tailwind to YOY growth. 

Wall Street expectations currently sit near the midpoint of that range, suggesting analysts continue to expect healthy advertising demand and strong momentum across Meta's AI-driven products and platforms.

Why Goldman Sachs Sees Meta as a Buy Ahead of Earnings

Goldman Sachs is bullish on Meta because it expects the market to place too much emphasis on near-term spending on AI and not enough on its growing earnings potential. Meta's latest sell-off may have driven down valuation amid robust demand for ads and solid profit performance. These steady earnings and advertising demand have been curtailed by a recent sell-off by Meta that has reduced valuation.

Goldman said that there's also been a mismatch between growth in earnings forecasts and share performance. As long as future results indicate that a continued investment in AI is leading to increased revenue, engagement, and monetization, sentiment could turn around swiftly, and a turnaround may take effect.

What Analysts Think of META Stock

Analysts still appear largely positive on Meta. Other than Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley also maintained an “Overweight” rating and sees shares reaching $775.

Evercore became even more bullish and raised its target to $930 after highlighting Meta's AI progress. Stifel stayed positive but lowered its target to $780 because of spending concerns.

Data currently shows a “Strong Buy” consensus rating on Meta stock with an average target $823.30. That suggests a massive upside of 37.2% from the current price.

Wall Street clearly sees near-term risks. But analysts still appear to believe Meta's core advertising business, AI investments, and long-term growth opportunities make the recent dip worth buying.

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Nauman Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
META 605.81 +5.52 +0.92%
META Platforms Inc

Most Popular News

Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom’s Largest AI Customer Is Fleeing to MediaTek. AVGO Stock Is Still a Buy.
Two firefighters fighting a fire by Free to use via Pixabay 2
Why Was the Commodity Complex On Fire to Start the Week?
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320 3
Corn Rallying Out of the Long Weekend
Money bag with the word Dividends by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 4
The 3 Best Buy-and-Hold Dividend Stocks to Load Up on for Lifetime Income
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 5
Palantir Stock Just Scored a New Upgrade. Wall Street Says It Provides a Critical AI Orchestration Layer.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.