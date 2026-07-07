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Hogs Look to Tuesday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay
Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay

Lean hog futures were mixed on Monday, with contracts down 50 cents to 90 cents higher at the close. Open interest was up 1,652 contracts on Monday, mainly in October and beyond. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon due to thin trade. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 19 cents on July 1 at $91.67. 

CFTC data showed managed money adding 1,807 contracts to their net short position as of June 30, taking it to 27,367 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 19 cents higher in the Monday PM report at $96.25. The loin and butt were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 468,000 head. That was 16,000 head above the Monday prior and 2,896 head below the same Monday last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $93.350, down $0.500,

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $98.525, down $0.225

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $82.575, up $0.550,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 97.050 -1.475 -1.50%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 93.175 -0.175 -0.19%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 82.000 -0.575 -0.70%
Lean Hogs

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