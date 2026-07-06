IPO Alert: What to Know as Jersey Mike's Files to Go Public

Jersey Mike's Subs filed its S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 2, formally launching the process to become a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “JMKE.”

The sandwich chain, which is backed by private equity firm Blackstone, is seeking a valuation of at least $12 billion and expects to raise more than $1 billion through the offering.

This represents a significant step up from the about $8 billion valuation at which Blackstone acquired a majority stake in late 2024.

Jersey Mike’s Financials Are Strong

The filing reveals impressive financial and operational metrics that underpin the company’s growth story.

Systemwide sales reached $4.3 billion in 2025, reflecting 13% year-over-year growth, while total revenue came in at $724 million with $55 million in net income — a significant improvement from just $5 million profit on $653 million in revenue the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $327 million to $339 million last year, representing roughly 47% of annual sales.

Jersey Mike’s same-store sales have grown for nearly 20 consecutive years, with a cumulative 50% increase between 2020 and 2025.

Jersey Mike’s Footprint and Expansion Plans

Jersey Mike’s operates more than 3,300 locations across all 50 U.S. states and Canada, with some 99% run by franchisees, creating an asset-light model that generates strong unit economics.

Average unit volume stands at about $1.4 million, with franchisees achieving a sales-to-investment ratio of 2.6 times and cash-on-cash returns of about 42%.

The development pipeline includes over 1,600 additional stores, with more than 90% being pursued by existing franchise owners, signaling strong operator confidence in the brand.

Jersey Mike’s sees substantial room for continued expansion, targeting about 7,500 domestic locations and a long-term global goal of 15,000 stores.

Internationally, founder and former CEO Peter Cancro has taken personal control of master franchise rights for up to 300 locations across the UK and Ireland, with the first London stores expected to open later this year.

The company has also announced plans for 300 stores in Canada by 2034.

Governance and Leverage Red Flags

The IPO prospectus disclosed notable related-party transactions that investors will scrutinize.

Cancro’s stepson received over $50.5 million in total compensation from 2023 to 2025, while other family members collected tens of millions in combined pay during the same period, though no family compensation was paid in the 13 weeks ending March 2026.

A $41 million aircraft was transferred to a Cancro-controlled entity in connection with the Blackstone acquisition. The company also carries $2.1 billion in long-term debt, having borrowed $760 million earlier in 2026 through a securitization that partially funded a dividend to Blackstone.

Jersey Mike’s Subs: A Well-Timed IPO

The offering arrives during a historically strong IPO market, with the U.S. IPO and share-sale volume reaching $251 billion through late June 2026, a record first-half pace.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, and JP Morgan are serving as global coordinators, supported by a large syndicate including Barclays, Guggenheim, Goldman Sachs, and others.

Leadership is now headed by CEO Charlie Morrison, the former Wingstop chief who oversaw that chain’s public market debut, supported by CFO Michele Allen with over 25 years of hospitality and franchising experience.

Post-IPO, Blackstone-affiliated entities will retain majority voting control over board elections, maintaining the private equity firm's influence over the company's strategic direction.