Oklo Stock Just Got a Major Win. 2026 Could Still Be Its Breakout Year.

Oklo (OKLO) just got a major green light. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently approved the Documented Safety Analysis for its Groves Isotope Test Reactor in Texas. That's a huge step forward for the company.

The DOE approval confirms the reactor's hazard evaluations, operating requirements, and safety controls. Groves will now move into the final pre-startup review. “The remaining steps are DOE’s readiness review and startup approval,” Oklo noted in the announcement. Once approved, Oklo will be able to receive nuclear fuel and work toward first criticality. The company is targeting first criticality for July 2026.

This is the kind of news that can change everything for a small nuclear company. But here's the thing: The real catalyst will be when Groves actually reaches criticality. That will be the moment of truth. That will be when the company goes from concept to reality.

Oklo Has Been on a Wild Ride

Oklo has been a volatile stock. That's typical for a company in the advanced nuclear space. OKLO stock currently trades near $52 per share. Its 52-week range is $44.80 to $193.84, so we're talking about massive swings.

The stock is down 28% year-to-date (YTD), but that doesn't tell the full story. Shares had a huge run-up in 2025 before pulling back. The DOE approval news has breathed new life into OKLO stock, with shares up almost 4% for the past five days.

OKLO stock's movement has been driven by regulatory milestones. Every approval brings the company closer to commercial reality, and the recent DOE approval is the biggest milestone yet. It validates the company's technology and safety approach. That's huge for investor confidence.

But let's be real. Advanced nuclear is a tough business. It takes years to get projects approved. Costs are high, and the technology is unproven at scale. That's why shares of Oklo have been volatile. Investors are betting on potential, but potential doesn't always translate into profits.

2026 Could Be a Breakout Year for OKLO Stock

Oklo reported a first-quarter loss that matched analyst projections, while providing updates on construction work at its Groves facility. The nuclear technology company posted a loss of $0.19 per share for the quarter ended March 2026.

The quarterly loss was in line with consensus estimates. Oklo had reported a loss of $0.07 per share in the same period last year.

The company said construction milestones at its Groves isotope reactor in Texas remain on track, with a July 4 criticality target still in place. Oklo also highlighted new regulatory developments with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission that could potentially reduce approval timelines to under 18 months, with management noting the Part 57 pathway may be usable later this year.

JPMorgan analysts described the quarterly report as illustrating steady progress, though relatively quiet in nature.

Looking ahead, Oklo is expected to remain largely pre-revenue in 2026. Wall Street analysts currently forecast about $1.16 million in revenue for the year as the company continues advancing its reactor and isotope businesses. Commercial revenue is expected to depend on key milestones, including bringing the Groves reactor online and progressing its broader deployment pipeline.

A Massive Market Opportunity Lies Ahead

Oklo has been busy beyond the Texas reactor. The company is building a pipeline of projects. Oklo has a fuel recycling technology that could reduce waste and lower costs. The firm also has a partnership with the Idaho National Laboratory, which gives it access to DOE resources.

Oklo signed a strategic partnership with Battelle Energy Alliance, the management contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for advanced reactor and fuel-system design. The global nuclear market opportunity is estimated at approximately $10 trillion, with small modular reactor technology projected to reach a growth inflection point between 2030 and 2035, driven by surging electricity demand from data-center infrastructure.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic on Oklo. OKLO stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating on Wall Street. The 12-month average price target is $84.10, implying potential upside of about 62% from current levels.