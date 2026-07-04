FedEx Is Abandoning Its Supply Chain Business. FDX Stock Investors Need the Logistics Giant to Protect Its Core Network.

FedEx (FDX) made one of the biggest portfolio moves in 2026, and it has nothing to do with packages moving through airports.

The shipping giant is selling off a business unit that many customers never even knew existed. The buyer is a European shipping powerhouse looking to expand its footprint in North America.

Here is what the sale means for FedEx, for its customers, and for the broader freight market.

Why FedEx Is Trimming Its Business

FedEx built FedEx Supply Chain over many years to offer customers warehousing, fulfillment, and other contract logistics services beyond simple package delivery. It was a bet that shippers wanted a single company to handle everything from storage to final delivery.

That bet is now being unwound. According to a company statement, CMA CGM Group agreed to acquire FedEx Supply Chain at an enterprise value of $1.4 billion. The deal is expected to close sometime in 2026, pending regulatory approval.

The timing lines up with a broader shift already underway at FedEx. On the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call, held June 23, President and CEO Raj Subramaniam told investors that FedEx is focused on growing revenue in the most premium segments of the global economy, citing health care, automotive, aerospace, and data centers as priority verticals.

Selling off Supply Chain fits neatly into that plan. It lets FedEx focus its attention and capital behind the parts of the business generating the strongest returns. FedEx has already been through a major restructuring this year. On June 1, the company completed the spinoff of FedEx Freight (FDXF) into an independent, publicly traded company.

That move separated the less-than-truckload trucking business from the core FedEx network. Selling Supply Chain continues that same pattern of shedding businesses that sit outside FedEx's main strength: moving packages fast and reliably around the world.

Inside the CMA CGM and CEVA Deal

CMA CGM is a private French shipping and logistics conglomerate that operates in 177 countries and employs about 160,000 people, according to a company statement. Its logistics arm, CEVA Logistics, is one of the five largest contract logistics providers in the world, running roughly 1,000 warehouses and handling 15 million shipments in 2025.

The addition of FedEx Supply Chain's nearly 10,000 employees will almost triple the size of CEVA's North American contract logistics business. Combined, the two operations will run about 150 warehouses and employ around 20,000 people across more than 240 locations in North America. That instantly makes CEVA a much bigger player in U.S. warehousing and fulfillment, a market that has grown alongside e-commerce over the past decade.

Rodolphe Saade, chairman and CEO of CMA CGM Group, called the acquisition a major step in growing CEVA's logistics activities in North America and said the deal reinforces the company's long-term commitment to investing in the United States supply chain.

FedEx and CMA CGM also plan to enter multi-year commercial agreements covering ocean and air freight. CMA CGM will become a preferred ocean carrier for FedEx under a non-exclusive arrangement, and the two companies will work together on air cargo capacity.

That gives FedEx continued access to global freight capacity without having to own and operate every piece of the supply chain itself.

What Next for FDX Stock?

Subramaniam framed the sale as a way to sharpen FedEx's focus rather than shrink its ambitions. In a statement, he said the move allows FedEx to increase its focus on high-value verticals and positions the company to execute its long-term vision as, in his words, the heartbeat of the industrial economy.

Chief Customer Officer Brie Carere said B2B services drove the majority of the company's revenue growth last quarter, with strength across health care, automotive, aerospace, and the fast-growing data center and AI infrastructure space. Chief Financial Officer Claude Russ told analysts the company is targeting a 14% compound annual growth rate on the bottom line through calendar year 2029.

Selling Supply Chain also fits FedEx's broader push to control costs and boost cash flow. The company reported $4.7 billion in adjusted free cash flow for fiscal 2026, up $800 million from the year before, and it has been paring back capital spending as a share of revenue.

For CMA CGM, the deal is about building scale quickly in a market it has invested in for 25 years. For FedEx, it is about narrowing the field, betting that doing fewer things extremely well beats trying to be everything to every customer.

Out of the 26 analysts covering FDX stock, 16 recommend “Strong Buy,” two recommend “Moderate Buy,” seven recommend “Hold,” and one recommends “Moderate Sell.” The average FDX stock price target is $355.64, above the current price of $314.