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Hogs See Front Month Gains on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock

Lean hog futures were mixed, with front months rallying 50 cents to $1.70, as deferreds were down 7 to 30 cents. July was up 92 vents this week USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $95.47 on Thursday morning, down $1.45 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 24 cents on June 30 at $91.48. The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend. 

Weekly Export Sales data showed 37,629 MT of pork sold for 2026 in the week ending on June 25, that was a 9-week high. Shipments were pegged at 31,796 MT, back down from the week prior.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 35 cents higher in Thursday afternoon’s report at $96.06. The loin and rib were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 455,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.847 million head. That was 27,000 head below the week prior and 32,534 head below the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $93.850, up $0.500,

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $98.750, up $1.700

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $82.025, up $0.525,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 98.750s +1.700 +1.75%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 93.850s +0.500 +0.54%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 82.025s +0.525 +0.64%
Lean Hogs

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