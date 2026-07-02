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RIVN Stock Pops as Rivian Raises Delivery Outlook

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Close-up shot of Rivian R1T_ Image by Trong Nguyen via Shutterstock_
Close-up shot of Rivian R1T_ Image by Trong Nguyen via Shutterstock_

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) shares ended meaningfully higher on July 2 after the EV maker raised its full-year guidance. It now expects to deliver at least 65,000 vehicles in its fiscal 2026. 

Management had previously estimated 62,000 deliveries at the lower end of the range. In Q2, the automaker delivered 12,194 vehicles in total, handily beating the consensus at 11,000 only. 

Versus its year-to-date low, Rivian stock is up a little under 45% at the time of writing. 

www.barchart.com

Why Q2 Delivery Update Warrants Buying Rivian Stock

The upward revision is particularly bullish for RIVN shares given it closely follows the company’s initial rollout of its highly anticipated, lower-cost R2 sports utility vehicle (SUV). 

By raising its outlook right at the onset of that new lineup, management is signaling to the market that manufacturing scale and consumer reservations for the $58,000 platform are tracking ahead of initial expectations. 

For investors, this means significant visibility into future revenue and added confidence in the EV maker’s path to sustainable profitability. 

Note that Barchart currently holds a “58% BUY” opinion on Rivian Automotive, reinforcing that the technical momentum currently favors continued upside. 

How High Can RIVN Shares Realistically Fly in 2026?

Following the Q2 delivery report, Canaccord analysts led by George Gianarikas reiterated their “Buy” rating on Rivian shares with a $22 price target indicating potential upside of about 17% from here.

In its research note, the investment firm said RIVN is uniquely positioned to capture market share as legacy automakers continue to pull back from aggressive electric vehicle commitments mostly because of demand headwinds. 

According to its analysts, the R2 launch positions Rivian Automotive as a viable mass market alternative to Tesla (TLSA) in the U.S. 

Crucially, RIVN currently sits decisively above its major moving averages (MAs), indicating the bulls remain firmly in control across multiple timeframes. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Rivian Automotive?

Investors should note, however, that other Wall Street analysts aren’t as bullish on RIVN stock. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Rivian Automotive sits at “Hold” only with the mean price target of $17.85 signaling potential downside of more than 5% from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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