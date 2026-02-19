Cattle Mixed on Thursday

Family outside of cow pen by Halfpoint via iStock

Live cattle futures are posting mixed trade at Thursday’s midday, with contracts 45 cents higher to slightly lower. Cash trade has been quiet so far this week. The Thursday Fed Cattle Exchange auction showed no sales on the 1,394 head offered, with limited bids of $245-246 at $249 live. Feeder cattle futures are trading 2 to 75 cents lower so far on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 5 cents to $376.02 on February 17.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread tightening to $4.42. Choice boxes were back up $1.30 to $365.10, while Select was 5 cents higher to $360.68. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 113,000 head, taking the weekly total to 315,000 head. That is 24,000 head above last week and 12,837 head below the same week last year.

Feb 26 Live Cattle are at $247.025, up $0.425,

Apr 26 Live Cattle are at $242.850, up $0.325,

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $238.400, down $0.025,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle are at $369.850, down $0.725

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle are at $367.425, down $0.575