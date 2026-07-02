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Here's How to Play BPS Stock Following the Bending Spoons IPO

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash

Milan-based digital conglomerate Bending Spoons (BSP) had a successful market debut on July 1. The stock closed at just over $40, translating to a nearly 40% premium on its initial public offering (IPO) price of $29. BSP stock has since pulled back slightly, trading at roughly $35.

Bending Spoons operates as a unique tech-private equity hybrid, acquiring stagnating software products with loyal user bases like Vimeo, Eventbrite, and AOL, and fundamentally revamping them using proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) engineering to optimize cash flows and maximize monetization.

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The Bull Case for Bending Spoons Stock

Investors buying BSP shares post-IPO are betting on an exceptionally profitable software factory.

Unlike traditional tech companies burning cash on speculative R&D, Bending Spoons aggressively trims overhead at acquired brands and deploys standardized, AI-driven codebases to boost margins.

In early 2026, its portfolio boasted over 500 million monthly active users, yielding massive, highly predictable recurring cash flows. 

Because management intends to hold these digital brands permanently rather than flipping them, BSP functions as a compounding vehicle. 

For bulls, this firm’s huge software portfolio offers stable, defensive tech exposure with immediate earnings power that standalone SaaS competitors often lack. 

The Bear Case for BSP Shares

Conversely, the primary reason to avoid investing in Bending Spoons shares at their current post-IPO premium is the execution and regulatory risk inherent in its hostile turnaround playbook. 

BSP relies heavily on drastic cost-cutting, aggressive price hikes, and immediate layoffs to optimize its acquisitions. But the strategy faces diminishing returns if user churn spikes or integrations stall. 

Plus, with the stock now trading north of $35, the valuation appears rather stretched, pricing in flawless execution on its acquisition pipeline comprising over 1,000 targets. 

Navigating heavily regulated global markets with debt-fueled acquisition strategies could severely squeeze margins if macroeconomic tailwinds weaken. 

BSP Doesn’t Yet Receive Coverage From Wall Street

It's worth mentioning that Wall Street has yet to initiate formal coverage on BSP shares, leaving early investors without earnings models, forward estimates, or institutional price targets to anchor valuation. 

Until they begin publishing research reports, investors are on their own in assessing execution risk, churn sensitivity, and the sustainability of Bending Spoons' acquisition-driven growth engine. 


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BSP 36.24 -4.26 -10.52%
Bending Spoons S.P.A.

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