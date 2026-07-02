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Hogs Look to Round Out the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay
Pig resting in pen on hay by Annette Meyer via Pixabay

Lean hog futures were busy pulling back on Wednesday, with contracts 5 cents to $1.15 lower at the close. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $96.92 on Wednesday afternoon, down 66 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 17 cents lower on June 29 at $91.24. The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 22 cents higher in the Wednesday PM report at $95.71. The loin, rib, and belly were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 474,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.392 million head. That was 16,000 head below the week prior and 18,964 head below the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $93.350, down $0.975,

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $97.050, down $1.150

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $81.500, down $0.500,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 97.050s -1.150 -1.17%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 93.350s -0.975 -1.03%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 81.500s -0.500 -0.61%
Lean Hogs

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