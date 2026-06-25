Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

MU Stock Soars as Micron’s Revenue More Than Quadrupled in Q3

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock

Micron (MU) stock is ripping higher on June 25 after the memory chip giant posted a blockbuster Q3, featuring a 346% year-over-year increase in revenue to $41.46 billion. 

As investors reacted to management’s impressive guidance for about a 20% sequential growth in the current quarter, MU’s relative strength index (RSI) soared into the mid-60s, signaling the stock is now approaching “overbought” territory.

Still, Citi analysts remain bullish as ever on Micron shares, which are already trading at about 4x their price at the start of this year. 

www.barchart.com

AI Demand Is Driving Micron Stock Higher

An insatiable demand for Micron’s high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips that power artificial intelligence (AI) data centers drove its adjusted gross margins to a whopping 84.9% in fiscal Q3. 

More importantly, the company has secured 16 long-term Strategic Customer Agreements (SCAs), which have effectively “sold out” its 2026 manufacturing capacity. 

These multi-year take-or-pay deals lock in roughly $22 billion in cash deposits and commitments, de-risking Micron’s margin profile and offering immense visibility into future revenue. 

Management has also committed to returning 100% excess cash to shareholders moving forward, up from prior 50%, which makes MU shares even more attractive as a long-term holding. 

Citi Raises Price Target on MU Shares

In a post-earnings research note, Citi analysts led by Atif Malik maintained their “Buy” rating on Micron shares and raised their price target to $1,400. 

Malik is bullish on the firm’s SCAs, which are expected to drive some 40% of its revenue over the next five years. These contracts “create more trust in the DRAM industry vs the historical cyclers,” he told clients. 

Despite an explosive rally, MU is trading at a forward price-earnings (P/E) multiple of less than 18x currently. 

This makes it significantly cheaper to own than semiconductor peers, including Nvidia (NVDA) that’s going for about 23x at the time of writing. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Micron?

Note that Citi is among the more conservative Wall Street firms on Micron Technology. 

The consensus rating on MU stock sits at “Strong Buy” currently, with price targets going as high as $1,750, signaling potential upside of another 45% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 195.74 -3.26 -1.64%
Nvidia Corp
MU 1,213.56 +165.05 +15.74%
Micron Technology

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Palantir Stock Crashes to a 52-Week Low: Why It’s Time to Buy the Dip.
Bundle of optical fiber cables with lights by volff via Adobe Stock 2
Corning Stock Skyrockets on AI-Related Demand, Spurring Unusual Call Option Buying
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 3
Nasdaq Futures Gain After Brutal Tech Selloff, Micron Earnings in Focus
Netflix Inc_ on phone by- Wachiwit via iStock 4
4 Reasons Netflix Stock Is a Must-Own Now After the Plunge
Inside NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks See Support Ahead of Micron’s Earnings
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.