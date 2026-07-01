Bit Origin Shares Sink After $11 Million Nvidia AI Deal. How Investors Should Play BTOG Stock Here.

Bit Origin (BTOG), a little-known crypto mining company, saw its stock plunge on Monday after the company announced it would acquire roughly $11 million worth of Nvidia (NVDA) Blackwell B300 AI servers, extending its push into artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The sharp selloff may seem surprising given the strategic nature of the acquisition. However, investors appeared focused on how the deal is being financed. Bit Origin will pay $1 million in cash and $10 million in pre-funded warrants, raising concerns about future shareholder dilution.

The decline leaves investors facing a key question: Does the selloff create an attractive buying opportunity, or is Wall Street right to remain cautious? Let's try to find out.

Bit Origin Is Reinventing Itself as an AI Infrastructure Company

Bit Origin built its business around cryptocurrency mining and blockchain-related activities, but management has spent much of 2026 repositioning the company as an AI infrastructure provider.

Its latest acquisition includes 16 Nvidia Blackwell B300 AI servers, which will be deployed in Malaysia during the third quarter. Importantly, the servers already have customer and hosting agreements attached, allowing Bit Origin to begin generating revenue shortly after deployment.

Management expects the assets to produce approximately $360,000 in recurring monthly revenue, providing what could become the company's first meaningful source of predictable cash flow.

Beyond AI infrastructure, Bit Origin continues to maintain exposure to digital assets and blockchain strategies, although the company's growth story is now centered almost entirely on GPU computing and AI services.

BTOG Stock Has Been Crushed Despite Its AI Pivot

Monday's decline adds to what has already been a difficult year for Bit Origin shareholders.

Following a 1-for-60 reverse stock split in January 2026 to regain Nasdaq compliance, the stock traded near $10.32 before collapsing to roughly $1.25 by the trading day's end. BTOG stock is seeing a bounceback this morning with an over 12% increase at the time of writing, but it has still seen an approximately 86% decline this year.

The company briefly attracted investor enthusiasm in April after announcing plans to finance an AI infrastructure expansion, sending shares soaring nearly 70% in a single session. That rally quickly faded as investors questioned the company's financing strategy and execution risks.

The latest Nvidia announcement produced another volatile reaction, but this time investors appeared more concerned about dilution than the long-term AI opportunity.

Despite losing most of its value over the past year, Bit Origin is difficult to call a bargain. Bit Origin currently trades at roughly 6 times book value, well above the technology sector median of approximately 3.3 times.

That premium suggests investors are still paying for future AI potential rather than the company's current fundamentals. Until recurring AI revenue begins showing up in financial results, valuation will likely remain driven by expectations instead of operating performance.

Weak Financial Results Show Why the AI Business Matters

Bit Origin's latest financial results highlight why management is aggressively pursuing AI infrastructure.

For fiscal 2025, the company generated only about $39,500 in revenue, representing a 98.6% decline from the previous year. It also reported a net loss of approximately $4.3 million, while adjusted earnings remained deeply negative.

The balance sheet also remains under pressure. Free cash flow totaled roughly negative $2.3 million, and the company finished the fiscal year with only about $210,000 in cash.

Those weak fundamentals help explain the recent plunge. While management believes the Nvidia servers can generate approximately $360,000 in recurring monthly revenue, investors appear more focused on the company's limited financial resources and the potential dilution associated with the warrant financing.

If the AI infrastructure business performs as expected, however, it could provide Bit Origin with a much-needed recurring revenue stream that its legacy crypto operations have struggled to deliver.

The Bottom Line on BTOG Stock

For now, BTOG stock is a very speculative bet. The 24% plunge on Monday indicates that the market takes a dim view of dilution concerns and poor financials over management's long-term AI strategy. Those looking to invest aggressively might see the dip as a chance to capitalize on the potential of the AI approach, while more cautious investors might wait for the steady income from AI to be reflected in the company's financial reports.