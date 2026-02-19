A Utility Stock with Steady Earnings and a Dividend Higher Than a 30 Year T-Bill

Edison International (EIX) is trading near new 52-week highs.

The stock is up more than 35% over the past year.

EIX offers a 4.9% dividend yield, outpacing the 30-year U.S. Treasury.

Shares maintain a 100% “Buy” technical opinion from Barchart.

Valued at $27.48 billion, Edison International (EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies.

Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to people across southern, central, and coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm engaged in the business of providing integrated decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers.

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. EIX checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on Dec. 15, shares are up 21.19%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Edison International

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

EIX scored a 52-week high of $72.68 on Feb. 17.

EIX has a Weighted Alpha of +47.19.

Edison has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 36.61% over the past 52 weeks.

Edison has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $72.14 with a 50-day moving average of $61.76.

EIX has made 11 new highs and is up 14.78% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 75.36.

There’s a technical support level around $68.89.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$27.48 billion market capitalization.

12.47x trailing price-earnings ratio.

4.9% dividend yield. That’s higher than the 30-year U.S. Treasury at 4.69%!!!!

Revenue is expected to grow 24.32% this year and another 0.29% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 0.30% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Edison International

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 7 “Strong Buy,” 7 “Hold,” and 2 “Sell” opinions with price targets between $54 and $86.

Value Line rates the stock “Average” with a price target of $86.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Sell” with a price target of $48, mainly for not properly reserving for possible liability from recent fires.

Morningstar thinks the stock is undervalued by 10% with a fair value of $80.

696 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market while 86 think it won’t.

18,760 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy.”

Short interest is 32.85% of the float with 3.66 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Edison International

Analysts forecast upward price potential, and the stock pays a dividend higher than the 30-year Treasury. Value Line estimates a total return between 6% and 15%.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.