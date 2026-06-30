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FCEL Stock Skyrockets as FuelCell Secures $49 Million Financing Deal

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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FuelCell Energy (FCEL) soared on Monday after the Export-Import Bank of the U.S. (EXIM) approved $49 million in financing to support the export of its clean energy equipment to South Korea.

This multi-tranche deal will inject non-dilutive capital into FCEL, with the first allocation bringing $22 million in net proceeds on June 30 to fund delivery of five 2.8-megawatt power blocks. 

Including today’s gains, FuelCell stock is up about 475% versus its year-to-date low.  

www.barchart.com

Why FuelCell Stock Is Rallying

The EXIM approval serves as a major validation of FCEL’s international commercial viability, particularly within highly competitive Asian energy markets. 

The bank’s $49 million package, structured as a loan guarantee with the Private Export Funding Corporation (PEFCO), enables FuelCell to avoid raising capital via a share sale — thereby silencing dilution concerns. 

The initial tranche funds the export of 14 megawatts of capacity to Gyeonggi Green Energy in South Korea, a site that already boasts nearly 60 megawatts of total capacity.

In short, FCEL stock rallied on June 29 because this non-dilutive framework provides FuelCell Energy with the clean capital needed to fulfill large utility-scale orders without straining its balance sheet.

AI Pivot Could Drive FCEL Shares Higher

The financing announcement is also bullish for FuelCell shares because it positions the company to aggressively pivot toward the booming artificial intelligence and data center power markets. 

Clean energy infrastructure is facing an unprecedented demand from hyperscale data centers, which require continuous, low-emission baseload power. 

Coming on the heels of FuelCell’s recent 380 megawatt agreement with Fit Energy for data center infrastructure, this added financial flexibility allows the firm to scale its Torrington manufacturing facility. 

All in all, investors are increasingly bullish because FuelCell Energy now has the liquid runway necessary to capture highly lucrative, long-term digital economy contracts. 

Wall Street Recommends Caution on FuelCell

While the Fit Energy deal and $49 million financing package are clearly constructive for FuelCell, caution is still warranted primarily due to valuation concerns. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on FCEL shares sits at “Hold” only, with the mean price target of roughly $17 suggesting Wall Street believes the upside is more than baked into them already. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FCEL 35.59 +5.79 +19.43%
Fuelcell Energy Inc

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