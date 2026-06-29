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IRDM Stock Soars as Investors Cheer Rocket Lab's Acquisition of Iridium

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_
A concept image of space_ Image by Canities via Shutterstock_

Iridium Communications (IRDM) stock ripped higher on June 29 after Rocket Lab (RKLB) said it will acquire the satellite operator for $54 per share. 

The announcement helped IRDM break above its major moving averages (MAs), with an RSI in the mid-60s indicating intense buying pressure. 

Following the meteoric rally on Monday, Iridium Communications shares are trading at more than 3x their price at the start of this year. 

www.barchart.com

Why Is Rocket Lab Paying a Premium for IRDM Shares?

Rocket Lab has agreed to pay a hefty premium for IRDM stock mostly because the deal transforms it into a vertically integrated space powerhouse better equipped to compete with SpaceX (SPCX).

Once the transaction completes in mid-2027, RKLB will transition from a launch and component provider only into a lucrative, end-to-end global communications enterprise. 

The crown jewel of the agreement is Iridium’s coveted, globally coordinated L-band spectrum and its active low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation of 66 satellites.

This infrastructure isolates Rocket Lab from third-party launch friction and positions it to penetrate the high-margin direct-to-device (D2D) cellular and satellite Internet of Things (IoT) markets. 

Is There Any Further Upside Left in Iridium Communications Stock?

With Iridium shares hovering just over the $54 acquisition price, any further upside appears rather unlikely.

In other words, the premium is already fully baked into the current valuation, and because the deal has been unanimously approved by both companies’ boards, a bidding war is improbable as well. 

For investors interested in playing the space-communications sector, therefore, Rocket Lab shares may now be a more compelling pick. 

While IRDM’s upside is capped, RKLB stands to inherit nearly $872 million in recurring revenue and a massive 57% EBITDA margin, positioning it as the premier vehicle for long-term space sector gains. 

Wall Street’s Stance on Iridium Communications

Heading into June 29, Wall Street had a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating on IRDM shares, tied to an average price target of $38.50.

This means analysts, on average, didn’t expect Iridium Communications to hit the price it did today because of the Rocket Lab announcement as a standalone firm — at least not in the near term. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IRDM 54.59 +11.07 +25.44%
Iridium Comm Inc
SPCX 164.19 +10.96 +7.15%
Space Exploration Technologies
RKLB 98.01 +13.47 +15.93%
Rocket Lab Corp

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