Nvidia’s Massive Telecom Project Could Be the Next Big Catalyst for Ciena Stock

Spending on AI infrastructure has so far focused on GPUs, servers, and data centers over the last two years. But the next stage of AI buildout could be networks connecting those big computing clusters. At least that seems to be the case following Needham's call that Nvidia (NVDA) could be working on an ambitious telecom infrastructure project that could be worth somewhere between $5 billion and $10 billion over the next three years.

Based on the analysis from Needham, the project could reduce Nvidia's dependence on hyperscaler clients by creating its own connections to strategic cloud customers and enterprise AI customers. In case that thesis is true, there are several networking stocks that could get a boost from it. One such stock that could see a boon from this endeavor is Ciena (CIEN).

About Ciena Stock

Ciena is Hanover, MD-based, a supplier of optical networking equipment, routing platforms, and network automation software for telecommunications carriers, cloud service providers, and hyperscale data centers. The company has a market capitalization of $68.6 billion.

Though recently pulled back from all-time highs, CIEN stock has become one of the best-performing stocks in the networking sector. It soared over 510% since hitting the annual low of $76.89 but is still down almost 26% from its 52-week high of $637.51. This is quite a significant underperformance considering that investors are increasingly looking at the stock as a beneficiary of AI infrastructure investments.

This optimistic assessment is also reflected in valuations. CIEN stock is trading at 85.1x forward earnings, 13.8x revenues, and more than 22x P/B ratio, which is quite a hefty premium to traditional networking companies. Though multiples look high, investors are willing to pay up for the company's exposure to the growing segment of AI networking.

Ciena Reports Better Than Expected Results

The bullish thesis behind CIEN stock was further reinforced with a report of the company's better-than-expected Q2 FY26 results. Revenue grew 40% year-over-year (YoY) to $1.57 billion, while EPS grew almost 4x compared to Q2FY25 to $1.64.

Management also increased the guidance for the full year. The company expects fiscal 2026 revenue to be at about $6.3 billion (+/- $100 million), which would imply roughly a 32% YoY increase. In the coming quarter, management sees revenue of $1.625 billion (+/- $50 million).

CEO Gary Smith noted that AI demand is growing not only in data centers, but it needs more and more high-speed wide-area network connections. This is what exactly matches Needham's recent thesis on Nvidia's potential dedicated long-haul optical network.

Needham estimates that Ciena could receive an additional $500 million to $800 million of revenues from the potential project of Nvidia within the next two to three years. Though the project has not been announced yet, it demonstrates the direction of AI infrastructure spending, which might be moving further to an optical transport layer connecting data centers across the globe.

What Do Analysts Expect for CIEN Stock?

Though the stock is now trading at lofty multiples, Wall Street is positive with a “Moderate Buy” rating consensus on CIEN stock following the strong performance and better outlook on AI. The mean price target for CIEN stock is $587.50, with the maximum price target set at $720. Its mean price target of $587.50 implies a potential upside of 22% from the recent levels around $480, while the maximum price target implies an upside of 50%.