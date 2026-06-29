Life Time Stock Just Hit New All-Time Highs and Is Best in Class

Life Time Group (LTH) has demonstrated robust technical momentum, recently hitting an all-time high of $41.79 and maintaining a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

Shares are up 35% over the past year.

LTH’s fundamentals are strong with double-digit earnings growth forecasts.

Analyst sentiment is overwhelmingly positive, with 11 “Strong Buy” ratings and price targets ranging from $34 to $60.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $9.13 billion, Life Time Group (LTH) has reshaped the way consumers approach their health. It operates omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction, a Weighted Alpha above 50+, and a 60-month beta above 1.5. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. LTH checks those boxes. The Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” signal on May 5. Since then, the stock has gained 38.56%.

Barchart’s Technical Indicators for Life Time Group

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Life Time Group scored an all-time high of $41.79 on June 26.

Life Time has a Weighted Alpha of +59.95.

LTH has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 35.24% over the past 52 weeks.

Life Time has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $40.83 with a 50-day moving average of $32.43.

LTH has made 15 new highs and gained 22.85% over the past month.

60-month beta of 1.55.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.49.

There’s a technical support level around $39.86.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$9.13 billion market capitalization.

30.38x trailing price-earnings ratio.

Analysts project revenue to grow 11.32% this year and another 11.52% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 18.29% this year and an additional 14.48% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Life Time Group

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart give the stock 11 “Strong Buy,” 2 “Moderate Buy,” and 2 “Hold” opinions with price targets between $34 and $60.

Value Line rates the stock “Above Average” with price targets between $40 and $60.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is fairly valued.

3,380 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy” and rates the stock its top Leisure Facilities stock

Short interest is a reasonable 4.23% of the float with 3.44 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Life Time Group

Here in Charlotte, North Carolina, Life Time’s parking lot is full and there is a waitlist for membership. In addition, many major medical plans including Medicare subsidize membership fees under the Silver Sneaker programs. When you fill a need with a quality product at a price people are willing to pay… that’s what winning organizations do.

Unlike many competitors, Life Time provides a holistic wellness experience, including dynamic personal training, spa services, and digital fitness content, catering to affluent members seeking premium health and wellness solutions.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.