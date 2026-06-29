Mark Cuban Outlines ‘Multiple Ways’ AI Industry Could Collapse If People View It As ‘Toxic’ — But The Billionaire Remains Bullish

Every boom has its believers. The smartest investors also spend time thinking about what happens if the story falls apart. That’s precisely where Mark Cuban went on X June 26, laying out what he believes are “multiple ways” today’s AI race could unravel if the public starts viewing leading models as “toxic.” Yet even after walking through the bear case, he arrived at the same conclusion: he’s still bullish on AI.

The Bubble Risk Nobody Wants to Talk About

Responding to a critic on X , Cuban argued that the companies leading the AI race are spending extraordinary amounts of money because they fear the industry could become a winner-take-all market, much like internet search.

“If most of the world sees the most popular AI models as toxic, you are right, there will be a dramatic impact on the economy,” Cuban wrote. “They all are borrowing a f*** ton of money, and spending their cash flow to win this race.”

He said the biggest risk isn’t simply how much companies are spending, but what happens if consumers stop using AI products.

“There are multiple ways it could collapse,” he wrote. “First and foremost, if there isn’t usage, or usage and revenue decline enough, because users see their products as toxic, we could see their stock prices collapse, and I haven’t done the math so I’m guessing, credit markets will be impacted too. They would have mass layoffs.”

Cuban added that the fallout could resemble the dot-com crash of 2001, with falling valuations, pressure on credit markets, and broader economic pain.

Chuck E. Cheese, Job Growth, and an Unlikely Scenario

Despite outlining a worst-case scenario, Cuban argued that a collapse wouldn’t necessarily be the end of the story.

“However. If demand collapses and most of the data centers are turned into Chuck E Cheeses or whatever…wouldn’t that soon create a revival of jobs as entrepreneurs step up to fill the void and create jobs?” he wrote.

He continued, “SMBs create 60 pct of jobs every year. Maybe you get what you want? AI gone. No AI businesses driven by entrepreneurs that don’t use it?”

His broader point was that economies have a way of adapting. If today’s AI leaders stumble , entrepreneurs could find new ways to put talent, infrastructure, and capital back to work.

Still Confident AI Wins

Even after outlining those risks, Cuban made it clear he hasn’t lost faith in artificial intelligence.

“Now I personally think AI will be a positive for everyone,” he wrote.

He suggested that much of today’s backlash stems from how AI companies communicate with the public rather than from the technology itself. In his view, executives have done a poor job explaining AI while failing to address concerns over jobs, infrastructure, and trust.

In another reply, Cuban described AI as a tool that can synthesize vast amounts of information, answer questions, and improve context, while acknowledging today’s models can still make mistakes, lack judgment, and remain limited in areas such as video understanding.

A Framework Worth Watching

For investors, Cuban’s comments offer a reminder that the AI story has two sides.

The industry’s biggest players continue pouring billions into chips, computing power, and data centers because they expect demand to keep rising. But those investments ultimately depend on widespread adoption. If public sentiment shifts enough to reduce usage, the consequences could reach well beyond technology companies, affecting stock prices, employment, and even credit markets.

Cuban’s message wasn’t that AI is destined to fail. It was that even transformative technologies depend on people choosing to use them.