Billionaire Mark Cuban Says If We Fined Insurance Companies and Providers $100 Each Time They Overbilled, ‘We Could Pay Off the National Debt’

Mark Cuban has a proposal for the U.S. healthcare system that comes with the satisfying simplicity of a parking ticket: Make a mistake, pay $100.

On Dec. 24, 2025, the Cost Plus Drugs co-founder wrote on X that insurers and providers should face a $100 fine every time they overbill, incorrectly deny care, or misrepresent a patient’s out-of-pocket costs.

“If we fined insurers and providers $100 every time they over-billed, incorrectly denied care or misrepresented any amount of patient out of pocket, we could pay [off] the national debt,” Cuban wrote in a post.

The math behind paying off the debt is, naturally, more of a megaphone than a calculator. But the frustration behind it has plenty of numbers backing it up.

A $39 Trillion Receipt

Total U.S. public debt has reached roughly $39.3 trillion in June, according to Treasury data . At $100 per violation, it would take about 393 billion violations to erase that balance.

That is not a realistic debt-reduction plan. It does, however, spotlight a system where billing mistakes, improper payments, and claim denials occur at a scale that would make almost any accountant reach for the aspirin.

Cuban argued that healthcare companies “play on the fear and information asymmetry that exists in healthcare,” then called for large insurers to divest non-insurance businesses and for broader changes across hospitals and pharmaceutical wholesalers .

His post was prompted by a discussion about confusing bills, rebates, and patients being asked for payments even after reaching their annual out-of-pocket limits — the kind of paperwork maze that can turn a routine doctor visit into a part-time job.

The Billions Behind the Billing

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) estimated $28.83 billion in improper payments in Medicare fee-for-service during fiscal 2025. Medicare Advantage had an estimated $23.67 billion in improper payments, while Medicaid’s estimate was $37.39 billion.

Those figures should not be read as a fraud tally. “Improper payment” is a broad government category that can include overpayments, underpayments, and payments with missing or insufficient documentation. In Medicaid’s 2025 estimate, for example, CMS said most improper payments were tied to documentation issues.

Still, the totals show how much money can move through a system without being processed correctly. Across those three programs alone, the estimates add up to nearly $90 billion.

Federal investigators are also pursuing outright fraud. The U.S. Justice Department's 2025 National Health Care Fraud Takedown charged 324 defendants in cases involving more than $14.6 billion in alleged intended losses. Allegations are not convictions, but the scale of the cases offers another view of the pressure points in healthcare payments.

Denials Are Not a Rounding Error

Billing is only one side of the ledger. Claim denials can be just as maddening, especially when patients believe a service should be covered.

KFF’s review of Affordable Care Act Marketplace plans found insurers denied 19% of in-network claims in 2024. The rate varied sharply by insurer, ranging from 3% to 36%.

That does not mean every denial was wrong. Claims can be denied for many reasons, including missing information, lack of coverage, or a failure to meet plan requirements. Yet the variation is notable, and the appeals process is not exactly built for speed or ease.

KFF found fewer than 1% of denied Marketplace claims were appealed in 2024. For investors, that is a reminder that healthcare’s complexity is not just a consumer headache. It is also a major operating cost, regulatory risk, and competitive issue for insurers, hospitals, pharmacy-benefit managers, and companies trying to simplify the process.

The Cost of Complexity

Cuban’s $100 fine idea is unlikely to become a national-debt eraser. But it taps into a larger question: What happens when the cost of getting healthcare paid for becomes almost as complicated as healthcare itself?

A fine per mistake could change behavior if it made billing errors more expensive than fixing systems upfront. Critics could reasonably argue that defining each violation, separating innocent errors from misconduct, and enforcing penalties across a massive industry would be a project all its own.

Either way, the financial stakes are clear. Healthcare payment systems move trillions of dollars each year, and even small error rates can create enormous totals.

Cuban’s post on X may have been designed to provoke. It worked. The more durable point is harder to dismiss: In a system this large, every “small” billing problem has a way of multiplying.