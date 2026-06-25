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Cattle Posting Mixed Trade on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Man feeding cows on farm in cowshed by JackF via iStock
Man feeding cows on farm in cowshed by JackF via iStock

Live cattle futures are mixed, with nearby June up $1 and other contracts anywhere from 15 cents higher to 35 cents lower. Cash trade saw some very light volume $260 live and $408 dressed in the north on Wednesday, with a few bids at $255 this morning. The Thursday morning, Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,636 head offered, with no bids listed. Feeder cattle futures are down 10 to 50 cents in most contracts at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.83 on June 23 to $375.83. 

Weekly Export Sales data showed 21,268 MT of beef sold for 2026 in the week ending on June 18, the second largest weekly this year. Shipments were pegged at 13,048 MT, back up from the week prior.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were not reported on Thursday morning. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 108,000 head, with the weekly total at 324,000 head. That was up 7,000 from the previous week but 20,364 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $257.000, up $1.000,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $246.675, up $0.150,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $240.050, down $0.325,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $372.725, down $0.200

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $370.525, down $0.100

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $367.150, down $0.400


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 240.625 +0.250 +0.10%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 247.225s +0.700 +0.28%
Live Cattle
LEM26 257.400s +1.400 +0.55%
Live Cattle
GFU26 371.375s +0.750 +0.20%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 373.300s +0.375 +0.10%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 368.350s +0.800 +0.22%
Feeder Cattle

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