Cattle Posting Mixed Trade on Thursday

Man feeding cows on farm in cowshed by JackF via iStock

Live cattle futures are mixed, with nearby June up $1 and other contracts anywhere from 15 cents higher to 35 cents lower. Cash trade saw some very light volume $260 live and $408 dressed in the north on Wednesday, with a few bids at $255 this morning. The Thursday morning, Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,636 head offered, with no bids listed. Feeder cattle futures are down 10 to 50 cents in most contracts at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.83 on June 23 to $375.83.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 21,268 MT of beef sold for 2026 in the week ending on June 18, the second largest weekly this year. Shipments were pegged at 13,048 MT, back up from the week prior.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were not reported on Thursday morning. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 108,000 head, with the weekly total at 324,000 head. That was up 7,000 from the previous week but 20,364 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle are at $257.000, up $1.000,

Aug 26 Live Cattle are at $246.675, up $0.150,

Oct 26 Live Cattle are at $240.050, down $0.325,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle are at $372.725, down $0.200

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle are at $370.525, down $0.100