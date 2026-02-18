Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Warmer US Weather Weighs on Nat-Gas Demand and Prices

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Triple natural gas flare burning at night by Kirsten Strickland via iStock
Triple natural gas flare burning at night by Kirsten Strickland via iStock

March Nymex natural gas (NGH26) on Wednesday closed down by -0.020 (-0.66%).

March nat-gas prices on Wednesday added to Tuesday's sharp losses and posted a 4-month nearest-futures low.   Nat-gas prices are slumping as weather forecasts call for above-normal temperatures across the eastern half of the US for the rest of this month, potentially curbing nat-gas heating demand.  Also, the warmer-than-normal temperatures will allow US nat-gas storage levels to rebuild.  The Commodity Weather Group on Wednesday said above-normal temperatures are expected across the eastern half of the US through February 22, while mostly normal seasonal weather is expected for the following week.  

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Wednesday was 114.0 bcf/day (+8.9% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Wednesday was 85.0 bcf/day (-31.4% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Wednesday were 19.9 bcf/day (+2.5% w/w), according to BNEF.

Projections for higher US nat-gas production are bearish for prices.  Last Tuesday, the EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 109.97 bcf/day from last month's estimate of 108.82 bcf/day.  US nat-gas production is currently near a record high, with active US nat-gas rigs posting a 2.5-year high last Friday.

Natural gas prices surged to a 3-year high on January 28, driven by the massive storm that disrupted the US with Arctic cold weather.  The well below normal temperatures caused freeze-ups in gas wells, disrupted production in Texas and elsewhere, and drove a spike in demand for natural gas for heating.   About 50 billion cubic feet of natural gas came offline, or about 15% of total US natural gas production, due to freeze-ups.

As a bullish factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute reported last Wednesday that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended February 7 rose +15.42% y/y to 91,4595 GWh (gigawatt hours), and US electricity output in the 52-week period ending February 7 rose +2.59% y/y to 4,315,797 GWh.

The consensus is that Thursday's weekly EIA nat-gas inventories will fall by -149 bcf for the week ended February 13.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was supportive for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended February 6 fell by -249 bcf, a smaller draw than the market consensus of -258 bcf but well above the 5-year weekly average draw of -146 bcf.  As of February 6, nat-gas inventories were down -3.6% y/y and -5.5% below their 5-year seasonal average, signaling tight nat-gas supplies.  As of February 16, gas storage in Europe was 33% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 49% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending February 13 rose by +3 to a 2.5-year high of 133 rigs.  In the past year, the number of gas rigs has risen from the 4.75-year low of 94 rigs reported in September 2024.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NGJ26 2.943 +0.005 +0.17%
Natural Gas

Most Popular News

Dividends by Designer491 via iStock 1
Earn While You Sleep: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock 2
As Tesla Gains U.S. Market Share, Should You Buy TSLA Stock?
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall as AI Concerns Dampen Market Sentiment
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set to Open Lower as AI Jitters Linger, Fed Minutes and U.S. Economic Data Awaited
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
SoftBank Just Sold $3.6 Billion Worth of Nvidia Stock. Should You Ditch NVDA Too?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot