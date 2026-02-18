Barchart.com
Warren Buffett Says This One Thing Is What Makes a Good Money Manager: ‘We Are Here to Make Money With You, Not Off You’

Caleb Naysmith - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes.
Image of Warren Buffett by Kent Sievers via Shutterstock
Image of Warren Buffett by Kent Sievers via Shutterstock

Investing legend Warren Buffett rarely needed many words to expose what was broken in modern finance. One line, buried in his 1996 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) shareholder letter, does exactly that. It draws a sharp line between two very different philosophies of capitalism – one built on partnership, and one built on extraction. The line? “We are here to make money with you, not off you.”

Buffett – then CEO of Berkshire, and now chairman – was speaking directly to shareholders, but the implication was much broader. He was rejecting an incentive structure that dominates much of Wall Street, where managers get rich whether investors succeed or fail. Performance fees, upside-only bonuses, asset-gathering games and constant product churn all reward the seller first and the client second. Berkshire refused to play that game.

At Berkshire, Buffett and his late, longtime business partner Charlie Munger structured their compensation so that their fortunes rose and fell alongside shareholders. If the stock underperformed, they felt it personally. If it prospered, they prospered too. There were no escape hatches, no special payouts, and no asymmetric rewards. That alignment wasn’t a marketing slogan, it was the operating system.

Just as important, Buffett kept his own wealth overwhelmingly invested in Berkshire stock. He wasn’t asking others to take risks that he avoided himself. His family and many close friends were invested the same way. That concentration forced discipline. Every capital allocation decision carried personal consequences, which naturally filtered out reckless behavior and fashionable bets.

This approach stood in stark contrast to much of the financial industry, where incentives often encourage activity over results and complexity over clarity. When managers are paid for gathering assets or generating trades, the client’s outcome becomes secondary. Buffett understood that once incentives are misaligned, bad decisions become inevitable, even if intentions start out good.

The results speak for themselves. Berkshire compounded capital for decades not because it was cleverer than everyone else, but because it removed the temptation to game the system. Buffett didn’t need to swing for the fences or chase trends. He only needed to avoid conflicts of interest and let good businesses compound over time.

The line also explains why Berkshire’s shareholder base looked different. Buffett didn’t want short-term traders or investors chasing the latest performance. He wanted partners who understood the deal: shared risk, shared reward, long-term thinking. That clarity reduced pressure to manage optics and increased freedom to manage reality.

“We are here to make money with you, not off you” sounds simple, almost obvious. But in practice, it’s radical. It requires giving up lucrative structures that benefit managers at the expense of investors. It requires patience, transparency, and a willingness to be judged over decades instead of quarters.

Buffett proved that when incentives are aligned and trust is real, extraordinary results can follow. Not through hype or financial engineering, but through something far rarer in finance — honest partnership.


On the date of publication, Caleb Naysmith did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BRK.A 748,900.00 -6,010.00 -0.80%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl A
BRK.B 499.20 -4.21 -0.84%
Berkshire Hathaway Cl B

