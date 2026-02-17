Barchart.com
Hogs Rally on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pink pig in pasture by DESPIERRES via Pixabay
Pink pig in pasture by DESPIERRES via Pixabay

Lean hog futures were rallying back on Tuesday, with contracts up $1.02 to 1.30 at the close.  USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $88.23 on Tuesday afternoon, up $2.99 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 13 cents higher on Feb 13 at $87.06.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was 97 cents lower at $95.58 per cwt. The rib primal was the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 493,000 head, taking this week’s total to 954,000 head. That was 25,000 head below last week and 7,271 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $92.300, up $1.025,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $96.325, up $1.025

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $105.850, up $1.300,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 96.325s +1.025 +1.08%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 92.300s +1.025 +1.12%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 105.850s +1.300 +1.24%
Lean Hogs

