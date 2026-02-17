Hogs Rally on Tuesday

Lean hog futures were rallying back on Tuesday, with contracts up $1.02 to 1.30 at the close. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $88.23 on Tuesday afternoon, up $2.99 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 13 cents higher on Feb 13 at $87.06.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was 97 cents lower at $95.58 per cwt. The rib primal was the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 493,000 head, taking this week’s total to 954,000 head. That was 25,000 head below last week and 7,271 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $92.300, up $1.025,

May 26 Hogs closed at $96.325, up $1.025