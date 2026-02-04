Barchart.com
Cattle Holding Gains at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Hereford cows on farm, close-up with calves by mineral feeder_ Image by cctm via Shutterstock_
Live cattle futures are up 40 to 65 cents in the nearbys. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,602 head offered, with bids of $237. Cash trade from last week was $238-240 live across the country and $375-378 dressed. Feeder cattle futures are up 97 cents to $2 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $3.82 to $374.41 on January 30. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $3.43. Choice boxes were down 57 cents to $370.14, while Select was 52 cebts lower at $366.71. USDA reported federally inspected cattle slaughter at 115,000 head for Tuesday, with the weekly total at 223,000 head. That is 11,000 head above last week but 12,481 head shy of the same week last year. 

Feb 26 Live Cattle  are at $240.875, up $0.550,

Apr 26 Live Cattle  are at $242.125, up $0.500,

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $237.275, up $0.650,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $369.925, up $2.000

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $367.300, up $1.425

May 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $363.375, up $0.975


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

