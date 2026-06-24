The Next Meme Stock: Wendy's Stock Skyrockets Amid Retail Frenzy

A close up of the Wendy's sign by Ian Dewar Photography via Shutterstock

Wendy’s (WEN) ripped higher on Wednesday as a wave of retail frenzy transformed the fast-food chain into a meme stock.

The meteoric run on June 24 saw WEN break above its major moving averages (MAs), indicating bulls have regained control across multiple timeframes.

Still, disciplined investors are cautioned against chasing the momentum in Wendy’s shares that are now up about 30% versus their year-to-date low.

What Triggered the Short Squeeze in Wendy’s Stock

The dramatic move to the upside follows a major corporate restructuring. Wendy’s recently named Steve Cirulis , a former Potbelly Sandwich Works executive, as its CFO and chief strategy officer.

While Cirulis famously partnered with current Wendy’s chief executive Bob Write on a turnaround at Potbelly, analysts agree that a corporate hire alone cannot explain a 40% single-day surge (at its peak).

Instead, social media momentum completely hijacked the narrative. WEN has become one of the most discussed tickers across Reddit (RDDT), highlighted by rallying cries on r/WallStreetBets to “Save Wendy’s.”

This triggered a severe short squeeze in WEN shares today, punishing bearish funds that held short positions against a staggering 34% of the company’s free float.

Why WEN Shares Remain Unattractive to Own

Despite the intoxicating green candles, financial reality paints a notably different picture for long-term investors; chasing this retail momentum carries severe fundamental risk.

Wendy’s shares enter this unexpected rally on the heels of significant financial stress, including four consecutive quarters of negative same-store sales and a painful 7.8% decline in Q1 alone.

Plus, the company is still navigating structural operational weaknesses and looming pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz.

Crucially, meme-driven pumps are notoriously unreliable as they are premised on retail hype only — not corporate earnings or cash flow. History shows these retail-driven squeezes deflate as rapidly as they form.

In short, relying on an internet crowd to maintain artificially inflated stock prices leaves late-stage buyers exposed to steep, sudden losses when the social media spotlight inevitably shifts elsewhere.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Wendy’s?

Note that Wall Street firms continue to recommend caution in playing WEN stock at current levels.

The consensus rating on Wendy’s sits at “Hold” currently, with the mean price target of about $8.10 indicating a lack of further upside from here.