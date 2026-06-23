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Cattle Faces Tuesday Weakness, Despite Beef Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Young cow in pen with other cows by TippaPatt via Shutterstock
Young cow in pen with other cows by TippaPatt via Shutterstock

Live cattle futures were down 67 cents to $1.35 across most contracts on the day. Cash trade has yet to develop this week, as sales crept up to $258-260 last week. Feeder cattle futures were 42 cents to $2.27 lower at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.44 on June 22 to $373.00.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.25. Choice boxes were up $4.25 to $400.31, while Select was $5.47 higher at $381.06 as retailers get stocked up for the July 4th weekend. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 110,000 head, with the weekly total at 216,000 head. That was up 8,000 from the previous week but 12,895 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $255.150, down $0.675,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $246.000, down $1.350,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $239.750, down $1.250,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $368.150, down $2.275,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $366.975, down $1.850,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $364.600, down $1.425,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 239.750s -1.250 -0.52%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 246.000s -1.350 -0.55%
Live Cattle
LEM26 255.150s -0.675 -0.26%
Live Cattle
GFU26 366.975s -1.850 -0.50%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 368.150s -2.275 -0.61%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 364.600s -1.425 -0.39%
Feeder Cattle

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