How Is Expand Energy’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Energy Stocks?

Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the company’s operations are concentrated in several prolific shale basins, including the Haynesville and Appalachia regions.

Companies with market capitalizations of $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap stocks,” and with a valuation of roughly $21.2 billion, Expand Energy easily clears that bar. Leveraging a large inventory of high-quality drilling locations and a diversified asset base, Expand Energy aims to deliver sustainable production growth while maintaining capital discipline and generating strong cash flows. The company also emphasizes operational efficiency and responsible resource development as it seeks to capitalize on the increasing role of natural gas in the global energy transition.

However, despite its strengths, Expand Energy is struggling to win over Wall Street. After climbing to a 52-week high of $126.62 last December, the stock has pulled back sharply, down 30.2% from that peak. Over the past three months, shares have slumped 17.6%, lagging well behind the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which has dropped 8.9% over the same period.

The longer-term picture doesn’t offer much improvement. The stock is down 19.9% in 2026 and has slipped 27.5% over the past year. In comparison, the XLE is up 20.9% on a YTD basis and has soared 21.5% over the past year.

The stock has been trading under its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early April, indicating a bearish trend.

Expand Energy has lagged the broader market over the past year largely due to weakness in natural gas prices and concerns about an oversupplied market. Despite being the largest independent natural gas producer in the U.S., the company has faced pressure from sluggish domestic gas prices, which have weighed on profitability and investor sentiment. Increased associated gas production from oil drilling and expectations of continued supply growth have kept natural gas prices subdued, limiting upside for producers such as EXE.

In a highly competitive energy landscape, EXE has struggled to keep pace with its peers. The stock has notably lagged Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), which delivered a 42% gain over the past year, and has rallied 23.7% in 2026.

Nevertheless, Wall Street’s stance on EXE remains firmly optimistic. Of the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating lands at a “Strong Buy.” The average price target of $132.56 suggests a potential upside of around 49.9% from prevailing market prices.