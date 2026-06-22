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Hogs Look to Monday Trade Following Long Weekend

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock
Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Lean hog futures were 5 to 27 cents higher in the front months on Thursday, with December and beyond, down 12 to 32 cents. Open interest was up 1,010 contracts on Thursday. July was still down $2.42 last week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $93.91 on Friday afternoon, down $3.28 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up a penny on June 17 at $92.44.

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 16,123 MT for the week ending on 6/11, a new calendar year low. Shipments were tallied at 29,962 MT, the lowest weekly shipment total for 2026.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday PM report was up $3.06 at $96.77 per cwt. All primals were higher, led by the butt, up $13.64. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.371 million head. That was down 12,000 head from last week and 28,688 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $95.025, up $0.375,

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $96.725, up $0.225

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $81.325, up $0.050,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 96.725s +0.225 +0.23%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 95.025s +0.375 +0.40%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 81.325s +0.050 +0.06%
Lean Hogs

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