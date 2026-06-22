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Cattle Traders Look to React to Cattle on Feed Data

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock
Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock

Live cattle futures posted Thursday losses of 82 cents to $2.22 at the close, with August holding for gains of $5.45 last week. Open interest on Thursday was down 373 contracts. Cash trade was slow last week, sales creeping up to $258-260 across the country. Feeder cattle futures were down 30 cents to $1.10 on Friday, as August was still $9.17 higher last week. Open interest was up 453 contracts on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $3.04 on June 17 to $367.06. 

There were a couple more reported cases of new world screwworm in Texas over the weekend, with 2 in cattle in Edwards county, and 1 in a sheep in Crockett county. The total cases have risen to 15, with 12 currently active.

USDA Cattle on Feed data from Thursday afternoon showed May placements down 9.7% from a year ago and below estimate calling for a 5.5% drop from a year ago. Marketings were down 11.77% compared to 2025 at 1.551 million head. June 1 on feed inventory was 2.09% larger than the same period last year at 11.682 million head.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $22.29. Choice boxes were up 45 cents to $394.37, while Select was $2.67 lower at $372.08. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for last week was estimated at 526,000 head. That was up 2,000 from the previous week but 32,476 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $254.800, down $0.925,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $246.625, down $2.225,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $239.975, down $1.875,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $366.600, down $0.825,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $364.675, down $0.975,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $361.750, down $1.100,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 239.975s -1.875 -0.78%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 246.625s -2.225 -0.89%
Live Cattle
LEM26 254.800s -0.925 -0.36%
Live Cattle
GFU26 364.675s -0.975 -0.27%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 366.600s -0.825 -0.22%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 361.750s -1.100 -0.30%
Feeder Cattle

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