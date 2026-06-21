Dear Walmart Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 22

Summer is officially deal season, and Walmart (WMT) is making sure it gets a seat at the table. The retail giant has announced the return of its Walmart Deals event, a weeklong shopping sale packed with thousands of offers across some of the most popular product categories.

The event overlaps directly with Amazon's (AMZN) Prime Day, putting the two retail heavyweights in direct competition for U.S. shoppers. For consumers watching their wallets, this could not come at a better time.

What Is the Walmart Deals Event and When Does It Run?

According to a company statement, the Walmart Deals event runs from June 22 through June 28. It kicks off online at 12:01 A.M. ET on June 22 and in stores at 6 a.m. local time, then wraps up at 11:59 P.M. ET on June 28.

Shoppers can expect savings across “electronics, fashion, toys, collectibles, furniture, skincare and more,” according to the statement. The event is available on Walmart.com, through the Walmart app, and at Walmart stores nationwide. Delivery options include curbside pickup, two-day shipping, and Express Delivery in 30 minutes or less, according to the company.

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which limits its best deals to Prime subscribers, the Walmart Deals sale is open to all shoppers from day one. This is a meaningful distinction for anyone who does not want to pay for a membership just to access discounts.

Walmart+ Members Get First Crack at the Hottest Deals

That said, Walmart+ subscribers do get something extra this year.

According to the company, eligible Walmart+ members will receive 24-hour early access to a curated set of high-demand "hot Deal drop" items during the first day of the event, while supplies last. Once that window closes, any remaining items open up to all customers starting at 12:01 A.M. ET on June 23.

The perk is a smart move by Walmart. The company has been building out Walmart+ as a direct answer to Amazon Prime, and adding exclusive early access windows is exactly the kind of benefit that makes memberships feel worth it.

Dave Guggina, Walmart President and CEO of Walmart U.S., highlighted the momentum behind the membership program at the Oppenheimer 26th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference earlier this month. On the first-quarter earnings call, management also noted that Walmart+ members spend four times as much as non-members and generate roughly seven times as many online visits.

Those numbers indicate a deeply engaged membership base.

How This Stacks Up Against Amazon Prime Day

Business Insider, which has tracked both events closely over the years, offered useful context on what shoppers should realistically expect. The outlet noted that Walmart has run competing sales alongside Amazon Prime Day before and that this year follows a familiar pattern.

According to Business Insider, the best deals will most likely surface during Amazon's Prime Day window, which falls between June 23 and June 26. That is the stretch when both retailers tend to go deepest on big brands like Apple (AAPL), Samsung, LG, and Ninja.

The outlet also noted that while some Prime-exclusive deals may outpace Walmart's offerings, shoppers can reasonably expect significant price matching between the two.

For deal hunters not interested in paying for Prime or Walmart+, the Walmart event is particularly appealing since the full sale is open to everyone.

Walmart's Broader Push Into Value, Fashion, and General Merchandise

The timing of Walmart Deals also fits into a larger story about where Walmart is headed.

The company reported that general merchandise delivered its highest share gains in five years during Q1 fiscal 2027, according to remarks made by Guggina at the Oppenheimer conference. Fashion has been a notable driver of that growth, with private labels like Scoop and Free Assembly drawing real customer interest.

Walmart Chief Growth Officer Seth Dallaire made a similar point at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference this month, noting that the company's marketplace expansion is deliberately designed to introduce shoppers to categories they may not have associated with Walmart before, including home decor and fashion.

A weeklong deals event covering those same categories is a natural extension of that strategy.

Should You Buy WMT Stock Before the Deals Event?

Analysts tracking WMT stock forecast its free cash flow (FCF) to expand from $14.9 billion in fiscal 2026 (ended in January) to $39 billion in fiscal 2031. If WMT stock trades at 35 times forward FCF — which is elevated but below its current multiple of 62 times — it could return more than 40% after adjusting for dividends within the next four years.

Overall, WMT stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating on Wall Street. Out of the 38 analysts covering Walmart stock, 29 recommend a “Strong Buy,” five recommend a “Moderate Buy” rating, and four recommend a “Hold” rating. The average price target of $141.03 implies potential upside of 20% from current levels.