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Is Evergy Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Evergy Inc uses wind energy-by jotily via iStock
Evergy Inc uses wind energy-by jotily via iStock

Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits, and distributes power to millions of residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Kansas and Missouri. Evergy is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Evergy’s market capitalization of $19.02 billion makes it’s a “big-cap” stock.

The company’s shares reached a 52-week high of $85.27 on Apr. 9, but are down 3.3% from that level. Over the past three months, Evergy’s stock has gained by a modest 1.2%. On the other hand, the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASX) index is up 20% over the same period. Therefore, Evergy has underperformed the Nasdaq Composite over this period. 

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Due to higher weather-normalized demand and a major capital investment plan, Evergy is holding well on Wall Street. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has increased 23.5%, while the Nasdaq Composite index has risen 35.7%. This year, the stock has risen 13.8%, while the broader index has gained 14.1%. The stock has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, and is currently hovering near its 50-day moving average.  

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For the first quarter, Evergy reported a 25.5% growth in its adjusted earnings per share to $0.69. It also reported the addition of a large customer through the signing of an electric service agreement for a large project in its Kansas Central service territory. Evergy confirmed it still expects adjusted EPS for 2026 to fall between $4.14 and $4.34. It also confirmed its long-term goal of achieving 6%-8%+ annual growth in adjusted EPS through 2030, using the midpoint of its 2026 guidance.

We compare Evergy’s performance with that of another regulated electric utility stock, Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT), which has gained 21.7% over the past 52 weeks and 12.3% year-to-date. Therefore, Evergy has been the clear outperformer over these periods.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on Evergy’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 14 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $91.41 implies a 10.8% upside from current levels. The Street-high price target of $99 indicates a 20% upside.


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 26,517.93 unch unch
Nasdaq Composite
LNT 73.00 +0.18 +0.25%
Alliant Energy Corp
EVRG 82.50 -0.35 -0.42%
Evergy Inc

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