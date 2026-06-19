Is Amcor Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Zurich, Switzerland-based Amcor plc ( AMCR ) engages in the production and sale of packaging products in North America and globally. The company is valued at $19 billion and operates in two segments, Global Flexible Packaging Solutions and Global Rigid Packaging Solutions and supplies flexible packaging products, including polymer resin, aluminum, and fiber-based flexible packaging products, to various industries.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” AMCR fits squarely into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold and reflecting its substantial size and influence in the packaging and containers industry.

However, AMCR stock is down 19.4% from its 52-week high of $50.94 touched on Feb. 24. Moreover, AMCR has risen 3.1% over the past three months and has lagged behind the Dow Jones Industrial Average ( $DOWI ), which rose 12% during the same period.

Zooming out a little further, the scenario remains the same. Over the past 52 weeks, AMCR has declined 9.2%, underperforming DOWI’s 22.3% gain.

AMCR has been trading below its 200-day moving average since March but above its 50-day moving average since this month.

On May 6, AMCR stock rose 6.8% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $5.9 billion, beating the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.96, meeting Wall Street’s forecasts. Amcor expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.98 to $4.03 per share.

When stacked against its peer, Smurfit Westrock Plc ( SW ), AMCR has underperformed. Over the past year, SW stock has risen 4.3% .